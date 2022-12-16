Happy Birthday, Harshdeep Kaur: How Turban Became This Sufi Singer’s Identity

Harshdeep Kaur has been mesmerising her fans with soulful Sufi music, and she is aptly called Sufi Ki Sultana. She began her journey in Bollywood at the age of 16 with the track Sajna Main Haari from the film Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai. She has sung in various languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil and Urdu. To date, she is among the most talented and leading singers in Bollywood. Today, on December 16, Harshdeep celebrates her 36th birthday.

As Harshdeep rose to fame, many wondered what’s the story behind the turbans she wears, while she performs on stage at concerts or reality shows. Let’s unravel the reason behind it.

Harshdeep belongs to the Sikh community. Earlier in an old interview with Times Of India, she shared that in 2008 she participated in the reality show Junoon, where she had to sing Sufi songs; and for spiritual reasons, she had to keep her head covered. She first thought of covering her head with a dupatta but her brother-in-law suggested using the turban. On that occasion, she took her father’s turban and wrapped it around her head. When the posters came out for promotion, she realised that the turban looked good on her.

Since then, she continued to sport the look throughout the show. After the reality show, she realised whenever she performed live without her turban, people would not recognise her and question her absence. By then it had become a part of her identity.

Over the years, Harshdeep has proved her mettle as a well-known playback singer. She has given Bollywood various melodies such as Dilbaro from Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, Katiya Karoon from Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Rockstar composed by AR Rehman and Gud Naal Ishq Mitha from Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Harshdeep is also among the few Indian playback singers who have to lend her voice to Hollywood projects too.

