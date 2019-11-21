Happy Birthday Helen: 5 Songs Featuring the Queen of Cabaret in Bollywood

The Dancing Queen of Bollywood, Helen is celebrating her 81st birthday on November 21. Back in the day, Helen Ann Richardson was the face of sizzling dance numbers and she still continues to inspire many. The Burma born Indian actress and dancer was the one who introduced cabaret dance in Bollywood.

The concept of item dance numbers was also mainly brought in to mainstream Bollywood cinema by Helen. Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle frequently sang for Helen, particularly during the 1960s and the early 1970s.

She has been honoured with two Filmfare awards for her contribution to the entertainment industry. The Government of India awarded her with the Padma Shri award in 2009.

On her birthday, let’s take a look at her 5 popular dance numbers which remain unmatchable even today.

Mera naam chin chin chu

With this song, Helen had got her first big break, at the age of 18, as a lead dancer in a song. Sung by Geeta Dutt, the song was included in Shakti Samanta’s 1958 film Howrah Bridge.

Yeh mera dil

This was another popular dance number in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don. This song was such a big hit that when the film was remade in 2006, this song was added in it as well. Kareena Kapoor had replaced Helen in the song; however, the charm of her dance remains special in our minds.

O mungda mungda

From the 1977 film Inkaar, this song became distinctively popular. In fact, the other songs of the film composed by Rajesh Roshan could be dubbed as lackluster, had Helen’s dance number not been added.

Piya tu ab toh aaja

Another pairing of Asha Bhosle’s voice and Helen’s dance, this song remains fresh in our minds even today. This song is from the film Caravan, starring Jeetendra and Asha Parekh.

Aa jaane jaan

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, this song is from the 1969 film Intaqam.

