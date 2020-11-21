Happy Birthday Helen: Here are Some of Her Most Iconic Songs

Bollywood retro era's glamour queen Helen turned 82 on Saturday. The actor-dancer has given the Hindi cinema some of its most iconic dance numbers that still continue to rule our playlists. With her exceptional dancing skills, Helen went on to become one of the most scintillating performers on the silver screen. The actor has been awarded one of India's top civilian awards Padma Shri in 2009. The actor married veteran screenwriter Salim Khan in 1981.

Take a look at some of her iconic songs:

1. Kar le pyar kar le

A typical Helen style cabaret song from 1969, Kar Le Pyar Kar Le should be a must in your playlist if you are into classic Bollywood songs. Helen performs to the tune composed by legendary SD Burman which is sung by Asha Bhosle. This song is featured in the movie Talash starring Rajendra Kumar and Sharmila Tagore

2. Aye Naujawan Hai Sab Kuchh Yahan

This 1972 song is another example of Helen's unquestionable talent. Composed by Kalyanji Anandji, this song was sung by Asha Bhosle. Helen is shimmying through a bar and pours a drink for actor Feroz Khan who stars in the 70s movie Apradh.

3. Is Duniya Mein Jeena Ho To

Helen is the happy-go-lucky Kitty Kelly in this movie and her beachside dance will definitely cheer you up. The song is featured in the 1965 movie Gumnaam, which was an interesting screen adaptation of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None. Helen was nominated for a Filmfare award for her acting in this film.

4. Piya tu ab to Aaja

One of the most iconic songs of Helen, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja has a perfect balance of catchy tune by RD Burman, impeccable dance moves and melodious singing by Asha Bhosle. The 1971 song registered Helen in the hearts and minds of the country.

5. Yeh Mera Dil Pyaar ka Deewana

An iconic song from an iconic movie. This blockbuster song from 1978 movie Don featured Bollywood’s angry young man Amitabh Bachchan who is trapped by Helen's intoxicating charm. The song was composed by Kalyanji Anandji and sung by Asha Bhosle.