Happy Birthday, Helen Mirren: Top Performances of the Veteran Actress as She Turns 76

Veteran English actress Helen Mirren is turning 76 on July 26. The highly acclaimed British actress was born as Dame Helen Lydia Mirren in Hammersmith, London, UK in 1945. Recipient of multiple awards, the versatile actress is a well-known face of film industry in US and UK for her brilliant performances in dozens of movies and TV series like The Queen (2006), The Debt (2010), State of Play (2009), Catherine the Great (2019), Prime Suspect (1991-96, 2003 and 2006) and many more.

Mirren is the only person to complete the Triple Crown of Acting in both US and UK. She is an 11-time Emmy (4 won), 4-time Oscar (1), and 3-time Tony (1) nominee and also won the British equivalent of the accolade by being awarded the BAFTA Film Award, the BAFTA Television Award, and the Laurence Olivier Award. In 2003, she was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her contributions to drama.

Let us take a look back at her exceptional career:

THE QUEEN (2006)

Directed by Stephen Frears, The Queen is a biopic drama film that showcases the death of Lady Diana, Princess of Wales and how the British Monarch reacted to it in 1997. The role of Queen Elizabeth II is played by Mirren, which won her critical praise and several awards, including an Oscar, a BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Award. Mirren’s studied portrayal was praised by the Queen herself and she was invited to dinner at Buckingham Palace.

GOSFORD PARK (2001)

Directed by Robert Altman, Gosford Park is a satirical black comedy mystery film inspired by Jean Renoir’s French Classic, Rules of The Game. Widely praised by critics, the film was nominated for seven Academy Awards including Best Supporting Actress for Mirren for her role as an English housekeeper.

THE LAST STATION (2009)

Directed by Michael Hoffman, it is an English language German biographical drama film based on Jay Parini’s 1990 novel of the same name and focuses on the final moments of Leo Tolstoy’s life. Mirren’s supporting role as Leo Tolstoy’s wife, Sofya, earned her fourth Oscar nomination.

THE HUNDRED FOOT JOURNEY (2014)

Directed by Lasse Hallstrom, it is an American comedy drama film based on Richard Morals’ 2010 novel of the same name. The film stars Om Puri, Mirren and follows a battle between two restaurants opposite to each other in a French village.

HITCHCOCK (2012)

Directed by Sarcha Gervasi, Hitchcock is a biographical drama romance film based on Stephen Rebello’s 1990 book Alfred Hitchcock and the Making of Psycho. Mirren portrayed the role of Alma Reville, the wife of filmmaker Hitchcock. She was nominated for Best Actress Golden Globe Awards for her work in the film.

