Happy Birthday Hema Malini: Top Movies and Songs of the Dream Girl

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HEMA MALINI: Hema Malini is the epitome of beauty and grace. She became popularly known as Dream Girl after she was tagged as ‘Raj Kapoor’s Dream Girl’ after Sapno Ka Saudagar was released in 1968. The name soon caught on and became synonymous with her and she even appeared in a movie titled Dream Girl starring Dharmendra. She is an actress, dancer, producer, and politician.

Hema Malini made her acting debut with a Tamil film named, Ithu Sathiyam (1963). She later made her Bollywood debut with the movie Sapno Ka Saudagar which turned out to be a commercial hit.

On the occasion of her birthday, let’s have a look at her top movies and hit dance numbers:

Hema Malini Top Movies

Baghban (2003)

Directed by Ravi Chopra, Baghban is the story of a couple – Raj Malhotra and Pooja, who do their best to give their four children the best lives possible so that they can lead happy life. However, after his retirement, the children act selfishly and treat their parents with disrespect. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Samir Soni, Aman Verma, and Divya Dutta among others.

Sholay (1975)

A classic cult movie of its time is Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy. The movie centers around two outlaws- Jai and Veeru who are hired by Thakur Baldev Singh to capture the notorious dacoit, Gabbar Singh. The movie stars – Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan in titular roles.

Kudrat (1981)

Kudrat is the story of the reincarnation of Chandramukhi who feels an extraordinary connection to the stranger Mohan. As the past life memory unfolds, she is determined to right the wrongs and bring the man who killed her in her past life to justice in this life.

Naseeb (1981)

4 friends- Namdev, Raghu, Damu, and Jaggi’s lives turn around after they win a lottery. In a bid to keep the money to themselves, Raghu and Damu murder Jaggi and frame Namdev, who is innocent. The movie is directed by Manmohan Desai and stars Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Amjad Khan, and Shatrughan Sinha among many others.

Seeta and Geeta ( 1972)

Starring Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, and Honey Irani among others the film was about a set of identical twins named Seeta and Geeta who get separated at birth. While one is tortured by her abusive aunty, whereas the other grows up to be street-smart. The movie is directed by Ramesh Sippy.

Hema Malini Top Songs

O Sathi Chal

Giving wheels to romance, Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar can be seen dancing to the tunes of ‘O Sathi Chal’.

Mere Naseeb Mei Tu Hai Ki Nahi

The graceful diva delivered a hit performance with her song ‘Mere Naseeb Mein Tu Hai Ki Nahi’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

Tune O Rangeele

The song ‘Tune O Rangeele” was an instant hit and the performance by ever-graceful dancer and actor – Hema Malini added a different character to the song and its visuals.

Holi Khele Raghuveera

One of the famous songs from the movie is Holi Khele Raghuveera which features a dance number from the lead actors- Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini against the festival backdrop of Holi.

Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan

The hit and solo dance number of Hema Malini dancing in the heat and on shards of glass to ‘Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ is etched in the memory of the audience.

