Happy Birthday Himanshi Khurana: Her Best Pictures with Beau Asim Riaz

Model and actor Himanshi Khurana who also participated in Bigg Boss 13 turns 29 today. The actor who was born on November 27 is dating former Bigg Boss co-contestant Asim Riaz.

The two have also appeared in music videos like Kalla Sohna Hai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Afsos Karoge together and are often in news for their relationship since it started in the Bigg Boss house.

Here are some photographs of the celebrity couple:

This picture was shared by both Asim and Himanshi on their anniversary. The couple look gorgeous and their pose for the photograph was full of affection. Himanshi is seen wearing a black dress while Asim is wearing a white suit.

The couple took this sun-kissed selfie in a car during the time when their song Afsos Karoge was released. Himanshi posted it with the caption, “#Afsoskroge keep watching.”

Another adorable photograph of the couple is from the video shoot of their music video Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. On the same day, Asim also shared another picture of the couple in a different pose wearing the same attires.

Asim had shared a photograph with Himanshi when her track Distance released in July 2020. Himanshi was wearing a purple floral dress while Asim looked handsome in yellow T-shirt paired with blue jeans.

The two appeared together on the cover of Fitlook Magazine. Both the models shared pictures from the photoshoot on their Instagram timelines in April this year. They look dazzling together in all the pictures but a picture where Himanshi is looking extremely gorgeous is where she is wearing an off-shoulder grey coloured frill gown.

In July this year, there were speculations that Asim and Himanshi had broken up. However, the rumours were put to rest when Asim called Himanshi’s performance in the song Bazaar ‘lit.’ Himanshi had quote-tweeted a news story about the same and asked everyone to stop predicting that something wrong had happened between the two.