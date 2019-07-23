Happy Birthday Himesh Reshammiya: The 5 Most Popular Songs from the Actor-singer

Indian music director, singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya, who has multiple popular songs such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Tera Suroor, Zara Jhoom Jhoom among others to his name, turns a year older on July 23. Reshammiya, who was the first Indian singer to perform at the Wembley Arena and the Heineken music hall in Amsterdam, has been actively involved in mentoring and judging the singing reality shows and made his debut as an actor with Aap Kaa Surroor.

On Himesh Reshammiya's 46th birthday, here are 5 tracks by the actor-singer, you must listen to.

Tune Zindagi Mein Aake from Humraaz (2002): The song, composed by Himesh Reshammiya on lyrics by Sudhakar Sharma, was one of the most popular tracks of the year and had two versions, both over 5-minutes long that were rendered by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, respectively.

Kyun Kisi Ko from Tere Naam (2003): Penned by Sameer and Jalees Sherwani and composed by Reshammiya, the 5.37 minute track, sung by Udit Narayan was one of the biggest musical hits of the year, along with the title track Tere Naam, which too was composed by the music director.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne from Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005): The film marked Himesh Reshammiya's debut as a playback singer. Sung by Himesh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song was picturised on Emraan Hashmi and Tanushree Dutta.

Gela Gela from Aitraaz (2004): Aitraaz's soundtrack was composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics by Sameer. Gela Gela, sung by Adnan Sami and Sunidhi Chauhan, turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year and was picturised on Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Jhalak Dikhalaja from Aksar: The Emraan Hashmi-starrer became the first musical hit of 2006 with Jhalak Dikhlaja being touted as the dance anthem for the New Year. In fact, the song Jhalak Dikhlaja was released in three versions, with all three becoming extremely popular. Interestingly, despite its popularity, the song was banned in a village called Bhalej in Anand district of Gujarat by locals who claimed that the song "attracted ghosts".

