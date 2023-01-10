HAPPY BIRTHDAY HRITHIK ROSHAN: Hrithik Roshan, who has been given the title of ‘Greek God’ in Bollywood, is one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. He made his debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in 2000 and wowed the audience with his powerful performance in a dual role and stellar dance numbers.

Over the years, the actor has managed to leave the audience and movie critics mesmerised with not just his acting but also with his dance moves. He is a dance icon for many stars and the current generation. Even actor Tiger Shroff considers him his ideal.

On Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, let’s take a look at his iconic dance numbers that we will cherish forever.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena (Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai)

Right in his debut movie, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik left his fans in absolute awe will his killer dance moves. The song earned him huge recognition and the signature step is still a favourite for many. Lucky Ali’s magical voice and Farah Khan’s outstanding choreography made this one of the most famous and iconic dances of Hrithik.

Main Aisa Kyun Hoon (Lakshya)

Farhan Akhtar’s highly appreciated movie Lakshya (2004) showcased Hrithik Roshan as a complete performer. From par excellence acting to flaunting his dancing skills effortlessly, Hrithik Roshan added his own charm to Main Aisa Kyun Hoon, sung by Shaan. The out-of-the-box choreography was by the dance legend, Prabhu Deva. The dance even fetched Prabhu Deva National Film Award for Best Choreography.

Dhoom Again (Dhoom 2)

Hrithik Roshan made his fans go gaga over his ‘Greek God’ physique in the movie, Dhoom 2. Shiamak Davar choreographed the flamboyant and effortlessly cool song of that year. The electrifying performance by Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was loved by all and is still one of the mega hits by the actor.

Bang Bang (Bang Bang)

Hrithik Roshan set the stage on fire with his chemistry with Katrina Kaif and their perfectly synchronized dance in Bang Bang title track. It was choreographed by Bosco-Ceasar who mixed ballad, hip-hop and paid a tribute to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The song is from the movie directed by Siddharth Anand.

Ghungroo (War)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFkNATtc3mc&feature=youtu.be

Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao’s Ghungroo gained ultimate fame because of the dance performances by Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. Siddharth Anand’s War used every opportunity to showcase Hrihik’s dancing prowess paired with Bosco-Ceasar’s mind-blowing choreography.

