Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: 5 Times Actor Wowed All with His Dance Moves

Considered as one of the sexiest and handsome actors across the globe, Hrithik Roshan turns 46 on January 10. Looking at his abs and dashing personality, age is just a number for him. Not only famous for his looks, but Hrithik’s charm also extends beyond boundaries. In an online poll conducted by the UK-based Eastern Eye magazine, the actor has been named the Sexiest Asian Male of the Decade in 2019.

Read: Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Mission Kashmir to Super 30, 5 Times He Went off the Beaten Track

Winner of several Best actor awards, including four Filmfare, Hrithik won hearts with his debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Besides showcasing his acting skills in movie, he cemented his place as one of the best dancers in Bollywood.

On the occasion of Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, here are his five best dance performances.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena

Hrithik’s dance moves in the song became his signature step. Choreographed by Farah Khan and sung by Luck Ali, the track from the movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai helped Hrithik establish his name as one of the promising dancers in the film industry. Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan gave the music for the movie.

Dhoom Again

Hrithik’s physique and dance moves in the Dhoom Again song kept the viewers glued to the screen. The song from his movie Dhoom 2 was choreographed by celebrated choreographer Shiamak Davar. Hrithik along with Aishwarya Rai simply nailed it. Its music was composed by Pritam.

Main Aisa Kyu Hoon

Hrithik’s amazing dance performance in Main Aisa Kyu Hoon song from the movie Lakshya won praises. The song was choreographed by Prabhu Deva and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Senorita

This track from the film Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara features Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Spanish singer María del Mar Fernández. The three actors made us dance to the tune of the peppy number. The music was composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Bang Bang

Hrithik Roshan, along with Katrina Kaif, once again impressed all his fans with his performance in Bang Bang song from the movie Bang Bang. The song was composed by Vishal Dadlani and choreographed by Bosco-Caesar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.