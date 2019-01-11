GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Ex-wife Sussanne Khan is the First to Wish Her 'Soulmate' with Family Pictures

Sussanne Khan was one of the first persons to wish ex-husband and 'soulmate' Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday on Thursday morning.

News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
Image: Instagram
It is Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's birthday today, and ex-wife Sussanne Khan was one of the first persons to wish the Greek god of Bollywood on social media. The former couple, who separated after 13 years of marriage, have remained close friends. So close, that they are almost always seen on vacations together.

Sussanne used some of those holiday pictures to wish her 'BFF' and 'soulmate' on his birthday. Check them out:



From dinner dates to vacations with their two sons - Hrehaan and Hridaan - the estranged couple is a shining example of exes who've stayed best friends and share parental duties.

While the actor spent a good majority of his year shooting for his upcoming movie Super 30, he also spent a lot of time with his family. Hrithik enjoyed a beautiful summer with his two sons in Europe. They made a snowman in Gstaad, went for scooter rides in Rome, recreated the Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara hand wave on a road trip, tried bungee-jumping, enjoyed a warm dip in Greece and had the best time together.

Hrithik's friends from the industry also sent in birthday messages to celebrate the actor turning 45. His Koi... Mil Gaya co-star Preity Zinta posted a picture with her 'darling' friend to wish him.



Ameesha Patel, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, shared a collage of her photos with the actor, including an Amul butter cartoon that was made based on their blockbuster film.




Producer Goldie Behl, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Rohit Roy also took to Twitter to wish Hrithik.

