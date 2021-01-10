Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Five Films of the Versatile Actor One Must Watch

One of the most handsome men in the world, Hrithik Roshan turns a year older on January 10, Sunday. Adored for his personality by many, Hrithik has been ruling over Bollywood since childhood.

From working as a child-artist to assisting direction as a young adult to leading main roles in many Bollywood movies, Hrithik’s presence in the industry is self-explanatory. He has worked in many films which have been recognised and awarded at national and international levels.

We have picked the five best movies in which Hrithik has given a remarkable performance and are worthy of being remembered for generations ahead.

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai

Hrithik’s debut movie as a lead actor in the year 2000, Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai was a remarkable film where he was cast opposite actress Ameesha Patel, who also made her debut with the film. The film garnered much praise and Hrithik received two awards for this.

Koi…Mil Gaya

No child of this generation can forget this movie and the role played by Hrithik. Taking us back to space, the movie was one of its kind where aliens were introduced to the younger generation. Hrithik’s performance was applauded and loved by the kids in large number.

Jodhaa Akbar

Stepping away from the regular roles, Jodhaa Akbar showed Hrithik adorning a role back in history and doing complete justice to it. Cast opposite Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik played Mughal ruler Akbar in the film which gained much appreciation worldwide. Th project was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

A movie full of fun and frolic, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is right what its name suggests. There are endless moments of fun, drama, emotions and life-lessons in the film which casts several other actors and actresses.

Agneepath

A remake of the 1990 Amitabh Bachchan film with the same title, Agneepath was an intense film with Hrithik playing the role to his best. The film was highly appreciated among fans and was nominated for several awards.