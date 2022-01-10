Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Top 5 Movies of the 'Sexiest Asian Male Of The Decade'

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Hrithik Roshan made his mark in the B-town via his first lead in the 2000 film, Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai. The chiselled physique and the impeccable dance move established him as one of the most talented and handsome actors in the world. Time and again, Hrithik has dropped jaws with his amazing performances in various Bollywood films. He was voted as the Sexiest Asian Male of the Decade by an online poll conducted by the UK based Eastern Eye magazine. The actor turns 48 today, and to celebrate, we bring you the top performances by the actor.

Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai

Let’s start the list with the movie that kickstarted Hrithik’s career as a heartthrob lead. Hrithik played a double role in the movie. The movie starred Ameesha Patel in the opposite lead, who also made her debut in Bollywood with the movie.

Koi…Mil Gaya

This 2003 movie was a hit among children and adults alike. It portrayed a story of a boy who acquires superpowers after befriending a stranded blue-tinted alien, Jaadu. The movie was directed by Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, who also did a cameo as Hrithik’s father in real life.

Agneepath

A remake of the Bollywood hit starring Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, Agneepath glorified the actor, and we must say, Hrithik successfully filled in Bachchan’s shoes as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. The movie starred Sanjay Dutt and Priyanka Chopra and had a record-smashing item song featuring Katrina Kaif.

Lakshya

Another movie that fosters the marvels of Hrithik Roshan as an actor is a 2004 film, Lakshya. Hrithik plays the role of a college grad who finds himself in the army. The movie is one of the best works by the actor and starred Preity Zinta opposite Hrithik.

Super 30

A biopic based on Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Patna who runs the Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants, Super 30 is a must-watch for some inspiration-laden ride through the struggles of Anand Kumar. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and also stars the very talented Pankaj Tripathi and Virendra Saxena.

