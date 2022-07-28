Happy Birthday Huma Qureshi: Latest and Upcoming Movies, Web Series of the Versatile Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HUMA QURESHI: Huma Qureshi has made a name for herself as a versatile actress in Bollywood. She has also worked with south superstars Rajinikanth in Kaala and Ajith in Valimai. The actress is also known for her major role in Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead, which won a fan award at the 94th Academy Awards.

Huma Qureshi became a renowned face after playing the role of a mafia wife in Gangs of Wasseypur, which fetched her a lot of fame and appreciation. The actress even made a great impression earlier this month with the teaser for Maharani Season 2, in which she appears opposite actors Sohum Shah and Amit Sial.

On the occasion of the actress’ birthday, let us take a look at some of her upcoming and latest projects:

Tarla

Piyush Gupta’s directorial Tarla is a biopic on home chef Tarla Dalal. Huma Qureshi plays the lead character in the film. Huma studied multiple footages of the chef in order to get the character right. As per the reports, she did an extremely great job in getting her mannerisms and pitch. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and it is set to release on August 8, this year. Double XL

The movie is about two plus-size women, Rajshree Trivedi and Saira Khanna, starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Satram Ramani’s directorial Double XL is co-written by Mudassar Azis and Sasha Singh. The issue of body-shaming in society has been addressed in the film. Monica, O My Darling

The genre of this film is a comedy crime drama. It is about a young man who pulls off the perfect murder with some allies and a cruel and diabolical plan. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi in the lead. The movie is directed by Vasan Bala and is anticipated to release this year. Maharani Season 2

Huma Qureshi will be reprising her role as Rani in the web series. The series is about a politician named Bheema Bharti who desires to reclaim his political position from his wife Rani. Valimai

The action-crime-thriller film was released on February 24 this year. The film is about an IPS officer named Arjun, who makes it his mission to hunt down illegal bikers that are involved in theft and murder. Huma Qureshi plays the role of Sophia in the film.

