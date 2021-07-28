Happy Birthday, Huma Qureshi: From Gangs of Wasseypur to Dedh Ishqiya, a Look at Her Best Performances

Huma Qureshi is known to be one of the most versatile actresses in the Indian film industry. Known for expanding the boundaries in acting and bold roles, Qureshi has made a name for herself in the industry in a short time. On July 28, the Indian actress and model turned 35. Born and brought up in Delhi, Qureshi was born in a business family as her father, Saleem Qureshi, runs a chain of 10 restaurants, Saleem’s.

After completing her bachelor’s in History with Honors from the Gargi College, University of Delhi, she performed in a few theatre productions and eventually was signed by renowned director Anurag Kashyap for two-part crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur which marked her Bollywood acting debut. Before making her acting debut in films, she appeared in a number of TV commercials for Samsung Mobile, Nerolac, Saffola Oil, Pears soap and more.

Take a look at some of her best performances throughout her acting career:

Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur is one the most critically acclaimed Indian films. The two-part crime film starring Huma Qureshi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, and other big names of the industry is centered on politics, vengeance and power struggles. Qureshi plays the role of Mohsina Hamid, wife of a criminal, also her debut in Hindi films, which earned her several nominations including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut and Best Supporting Actress.

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012)

Directed by Sameer Sharma, it is a comedy film focused on a quest to revive a family recipe, Chicken Khurana. Starring opposite Kunal Kapoor, she plays the role of a Punjabi girl, Harman which was received positively.

Ek Tthi Daayan (2013)

The supernatural thriller, directed by Kannan Iyer, stars Qureshi, Emraan Hashmi, Konkana Sen and Kalki Koechlin. She plays the role of Tamara, a daayan (witch) and her performance was well received.

Shorts (2013)

Shorts is a compilation of five short films directed by five different directors, including Anurag Kashyap. She, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Richa Chadda, appeared in Sujata, directed by Shlok Sharma. The anthology film was screened at Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles and Qureshi’s performance earned her a Special Mention Award at the ceremony.

Dedh Ishqiya (2014)

The sequel to Ishqiya (2010), it is a black comedy directed by Abhishek Chaubey, starring Qureshi, Madhuri Dixit, Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi. Qureshi plays the role of Muneera, companion of con-woman Begum Para, played by Dixit.

Badlapur (2015)

Sriram Raghavan director, action-thriller features Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddqui,Yami Gautam, Radhika Apte and Qureshi in the supporting roles. Based on the novel Death’s Dark Abyss by Massimo Carlotto, Qureshi plays the role of Jhimli, a sex worker. She was nominated for the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress for her brilliant performance.

Leila (2019)

Leila is a Hindi language dystopian drama series based on 2017 Prayaad Akbar’s novel of the same name. Qureshi plays the lead role of the title character, who is trying to find her missing daughter in the totalitarian regime. Her performance was widely appreciated among the critics.

