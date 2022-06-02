Happy Birthday Ilayaraja and Mani Ratnam: Watch 5 Iconic Songs of the Magical Duo

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ILAYARAJA AND MANI RATNAM: Ilayaraja and Mani Ratnam – this combination needs no introduction. With the perfect blend of story and songs, the two have given us some of the finest memories to cherish for a lifetime. It won’t be wrong to say that Illayaraja and Mani’s creations can transport us to another planet.

And, now, on the occasion of these legends’ birthdays on June 2, let us reminisce on some of the classic songs they created.

Chinna Chinna Vanna Kuyil from Mouna Ragam

When Mani Ratnam’s dream film, Mouna Ragam, got materialised in 1986, Ilayaraja was at the pinnacle of his career at that time. The song Chinna Chinna changed the Tamil audience’s musical ethos. Ilaiyaraaja’s lovely piece in Carnatic raga (Gourimanohari) caught a young bride’s pure yearnings.

https://youtu.be/y6_fmofhT-w

Raakkamma Kaiyya Thattu from Thalapthy

The BBC World Top Ten Music Poll included Thalapthy’s song Raakkamma Kaiyya Thattu crooned by SP Balasubrahmanyam and Swarnalatha. The music, which corresponds with the words ‘Naan unai neenga maattaen’ from the song ‘Sundari,’ warms our hearts the instant we hear it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czqeuMRGvns

O Priya from Geethanjali

Mani Ratnam planned to make Geethanjali, a Telugu film that was presented in Tamil as Idhayathai Thirudathe in 1989. The song ‘Oh Priya Priya’ from Ilayaraja’s album earned the title of a love anthem. The most celebrated vocalist pair of all time K. S. Chithra and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam lent their voices to this love song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Absk6IHCA4E

Idhayam Oru Kovil from Idaya Kovil

Mani Ratnam’s Idaya Kovil was a musical fest as the film itself was centred on a vocalist. Though Idaya Kovil’s whole record became a smash, this was the song that touched many hearts and led to the film’s massive success. SP Balasubramaniyam’s voice blends perfectly with the classic tune by Illayaraja.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcZQFjA_UYU

Oh Papa Laali from Geethanjali

This is another popular song from the film Geethanjali, which starred Nagarjuna and Girija Shettar.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cF_oSKL3r0k

The song depicts the male lead’s overpowering position of stress.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.