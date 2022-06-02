Happy Birthday Ilayaraja: Watch Five Best Hindi Songs Composed by the Maestro

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ILAYARAJA: Ilaiyaraaja, known as the music maestro of India, is one of the most celebrated musicians in the country. The legend, who has turned 80 today, has created magic with his music in more than 1500 films till date. The national award-winning composer started his journey with the 1970 Tamil film Annakili and after that he never looked back.

The musician has not only composed Tamil songs but has also given some magical Hindi melodies to the film industry. As Ilaiyaraaja turns a year older by doing what he loves, let’s take a look back at the beautiful Hindi songs he composed in his unforgettable career.

Surmayee Ankhiyon Mein

The song from the film Sadma is a lullaby which takes on a roller coaster ride of emotions. Featuring Kamal Hassan and Sridevi, the song takes us on the journey of a lonely man who tries to put his partner to sleep remembering the days of loneliness. The versatile voice of K. J. Yesudas and Ilaiyaraaja composition beautifully portrays multiple emotions.

Cheeni Kum

The title track of the romantic comedy directed by R Balki features Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu in a different avatar. The song Shreya Ghoshal makes us realise that despite having everything in life, a little sweetness is still missing.

Aye Zindagi Gale Lagaa Le

Another masterpiece from the film Sadma is a motivation to live life. It is not just a song but a way to celebrate the joys of small things. The melodious voice of Suresh Wadkar mixed with the Ilaiyaraaja music created a song that is still a blessing to our ears.

Mudhi Mudhi Ittefaq Se

Picturised on Vidya Balan and Abhishek Bachchan, the song is like the first drop of rain after a hot day. It portrays the innocence of a new blossoming love. Swanand Kirkire’s lyrics, Shilpa Rao’s voice and Raaja’s composition, what else can we ask for.

Vaishnav Jana To

The religious song from the film Hey Ram sung by Vibha Sharma is a blessing to hear. The song can soothe our soul after a tiring day and can make us forget every negative thing in life.

