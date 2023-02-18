Happy Birthday J-Hope: Times When BTS' Sunshine Made Generous Donations

Jung Hoseok aka BTS member J-Hope works tirelessly to make his singing and dancing a massive success. Known to be a perfectionist in his K-pop band, other BTS members have often expressed their fear of disappointing J-Hope for making mistakes in choreography. Recently, the flamboyant boy added another flashy feature to his solo music career with the release of Jack In The Box. Besides this, J-Hope often melts the hearts of the ARMY by becoming a force for good with his philanthropic works. As J-Hope marks his 29th birthday, here’s a quick look at some of his most generous moments.

J-Hope assists earthquake-affected children in Turkey and Syria

Turkey and its surrounding area were struck by massive earthquakes of 7.8 and 7.5 earlier last week, which were followed by three more aftershocks. People from all around the world are providing monetary help to the survivors in the two countries. BTS member J-Hope donated KRW 100 million (approximately Rs 63 lakh) to the affected nations. The large sum was contributed to the emergency relief fund to protect the earthquake-affected children.

J-Hope donates to African Charity

Back in 2021, J-Hope donated 100 million won to support the children in Tanzania who were exposed to violence. The donation was made through Child Fund Korea for the One Stop Center in Tanzania, an organization that provides legal support, counselling, and treatment to kids who’ve been subjected to violence of any nature. The donation was made on Korean Children’s Day, a national holiday that falls on May 5 every year.

J-Hope donation for the development of his hometown

At the beginning of 2023, J-Hope made a considerable donation for the development of his hometown Gwangju. According to a report by Soompi, the details of the donation were revealed by the city. The BTS member took a part in the Hometown Love Donation Campaign for the Bukgu district. The city revealed how the musician has expressed his intention of giving away 5 million won (approximately Rs 3 lakh) under his father’s name.

J-Hope becomes a member of Child Fund Korea

J-Hope is a member of the ‘Green Noble Club’ which recognizes him as a high-value donor of Child Fund Korea. Back in 2018, he donated 100 million won to the charity and an additional donation of the same amount for assisting children belonging to low-income families during the COVID lockdown. He also gave away 150 million won (approximately Rs 95 lakh) to mark one of his previous birthdays. His donation to Child Fund Korea has surpassed 700 million won (approximately Rs. 4 crore).

