Happy Birthday Jaaved Jaaferi: Sooryavanshi, Bhoot Police to Total Dhamaal, Recent Movies of the Veteran Actor

Whether it is about entertaining the audience with his antics and hilarious comic timing, or leaving the audience in peals of laughter with his Hindi dubbing, Jaaved Jaaferi has always emerged as one of the talented artists with multifaceted personality in the film industry. He has also dubbed for many superhit films besides being the judge of a dance competition television series, Boogie Woogie.

As the popular star turns a year older today, we take a look at some of the recent films in which his acting has beautifully struck a chord with the audience.

Bhoot Police

Directed by Pawan Kripalani, this film had a premier on September 10 on Disney+Hotstar. Enacting the role of Inspector Chedilal ‘Chedi’, Jaaved gave his all-time best performance in this rib tickling comedy. Inspector Chedilal is a mad police officer who is after Vibhooti and Chiraunji, two brothers operating an exorcist business and are famous as Ullat Baba and sons. It is due to the reason that Ullat Baba made the Inspector Chedilal marry a goat and the Inspector wishes to take the revenge by killing his sons. Jaaved’s acting was highly appreciated in this film.

Total Dhamaal

Javed has been super good in his role as Manav Shrivastav in the Dhamaal franchise. Speaking dialogues like, “Wow Adi you are so smart, mumma must be so proud of you,” Jaaved made the audience fall in love with his character’s innocence. His chemistry with his co-star Arshad Warsi, who enacts the character of his brother Aditya Shrivastav, has been immensely appreciated. Reprising his role as Manav in Total Dhamaal, Jaaved once again managed to make the audience laugh their hearts out with his wonderful comic timing.

Sooryavanshi

Written and directed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama saw Jaaved enacting the character of IG Kabir Shroff who is the senior of ATS chief DCP Veer ‘Surya’ Sooryavanshi. IG Shroff reveals about a full ton of RDX being brought to India. Jaaved did a top notch act perfectly portraying the mannerisms of a senior police officer. Released on November 5, the film has made a pretty decent collection at the box office.

