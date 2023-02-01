HAPPY BIRTHDAY JACKIE SHROFF: Jackie Shroff is known for his smouldering personality and husky voice. He is one of the most popular Bollywood actors who made his debut as a villain in the movie Heera Panna in 1973. But, his road to fame was paved by Shubhash Ghai who decided to cast Jackie in Hero (1983) opposite Meenakshi Seshadri. He then appeared with Anil Kapoor in the movie Andar Baahar (1984) and thus became a ‘living legend’. As Jaggu Dada turns a year older, let’s take a glance at his latest and upcoming projects.

Phone Bhoot (2022)

Gullu (Ishaan Khatter) and Major (Siddhant Chaturvedi) aspire to become professional ghostbusters. With the assistance of Ragini (Katrina Kaif) who is shown to be a friendly ghost, they succeed to an extent, only to figure out later, that they are a part of a bigger conspiracy by the ghost, who basically desires to salvage her lover from the evil baba, Aatmaram (Jackie Shroff). Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie is an out-of-the-box comedy also starring Sheeba Chaddha.

Sooryavanshi (2021)

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi has a cast ensemble of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff and Katrina Kaif. The movie shows how in 1994, ATS Chief Kabir Shroff solved a case of serial bomb blasts in Mumbai in 2 days, however, 2 culprits escaped. Now, after many years, it is up to ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi.

Call My Agent Bollywood (2021)

This TV series is about four Mumbai talent agents who are making all efforts to save their company from sinking. The series stars Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Soni Razdan and many more.

TFTNW (2022)

Directed by Mohit Srivastava, is an upcoming reality fiction comedy movie, a genre barely explored by Bollywood. The movie has an interesting star ensemble of Zayed Khan, Jackie Shroff, Talat Aziz, Ashish Chaudhary, Malini Agarwal, Riteish Deshmukh and many more.

Ek Second Jo Zindagi Badal De

Helmed by Partho Ghosh, this movie centres around a dual perspective of an incident- where a woman misses her train and when she actually catches it. The movie stars Bhushan Agarwal, Nikita Anand, and Manisha Koirala among many others.

Jailer

Jackie Shroff is likely to star opposite megastar Rajinikanth in Nelson Dilipkumar’s upcoming movie Jailer. The movie will also star Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan and many others.

