Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: Pyar Karne Wale to Amma Dekh Tera Munda, A Look at Actor's Hit Songs

Jai Kishan Kakubhai Shroff or Jackie Shroff turns a year older today. He has delivered many hit films in the 1980s as a leading man and later, was part of some of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed films.

On his 64th birthday, we look back at five songs from five of his films.

Pyar Karne Wale (1983)

Hero, directed by Subhash Ghai, was the film which launched Jackie as a leading man in Bollywood. Meenakshi Sheshadri also gained recognition through this film. The song, Pyar Karne Wale is still quite popular, even after almost four decades. It was performed by Anuradha Paudwal and Manhar Udhas with lyrics by Anand Bakshi and music composition by Laxmikant Pyarelal. Another song, Lambi Judaai, was later remixed for the 2008 film Jannat and became a chartbuster.

Hum Na Samjhe The (1993)

This evocative track from Gardish, directed by Priyadarshan, was performed by the late S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. It was written by Javed Akhtar and composed by the legendary R.D. Burman. The song was picturised on an elderly couple played by Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal, who suffer the pangs of separation from their son, played by Jackie Shroff.

Yeh Safar (1994)

1942: A Love Story was the last film whose songs were composed by R.D. Burman. Yeh Safar, picturised on Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala, was written by Javed Akhtar and performed by Shibaji Chatterjee.

Amma Dekh Tera Munda (1994)

This peppy track from the film Stuntman might be the odd one out in this list, but it is undeniably one of the cult hits from the early 1990s. The song is remembered for its first two lines which most mothers can relate to. Bali Brahmbhatt and Alka Yagnik performed the song.

Hai Rama (1995)

This A.R. Rahman composed track from the film Rangeela, with lyrics by Mehboob, became an instant hit when the soundtrack was released. Hai Rama’s sensual tones and choreography is complemented by Indian classical music. The song, picturised on Shroff and Matondkar, was performed by Hariharan and Swarnalatha.

Wishing Jackie Shroff a very happy birthday!