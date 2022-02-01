Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: Tera Naam Liya, Chalak Chalak and Other Top Songs of Jaggu Dada

Jackie Shroff has enjoyed commercial as well as critical success in his nearly 40 years of cinematic career. He got his first break with romantic film Hero in 1983, becoming an overnight sensation with the Subhash Ghai directorial. Since then, he has appeared in more than 200 films in various languages. Ram Lakhan, Karma, Parinda, Rangeela and Border are some of his many popular films. He has also been part of some chartbuster songs throughout his career. On his birthday, let’s relive five of his best songs.

Lambi Judai - Hero (1983)

Who can forget Jackie Shroff’s iconic folk music song Lambi Judai from his debut film Hero? The song is performed by Reshma, a well-known Pakistani folk singer. The film’s music was composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. The lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi.

Tera Naam Liya - Ram Lakhan (1989)

This song is from Ram Lakhan, which was directed by Subhash Ghai and is considered one of Jackie’s top best films. In this song, Jackie’s captivating performance along with Dimple Kapadia will be cherished for a long time. This song was crooned by Anuradha Paudwal and Manhar Udhas.

Goriya Re Goriya - Aaina (1993)

Dilip Sen and Sameer Sen created this love song for the film Aaina. The song’s frenetic beats made it an instant hit. Jolly Mukherjee and Lata Mangeshkar sang the song, which was centered on Jackie and Juhi Chawla’s mesmerising chemistry.

Kehte Hain Jisko - Grahan (2001)

Kehte Hain Jisko Mohabbat Woh Ho Tum is a sensuous and beautiful love song from the film Grahan featuring Jackie Shroff and Anupama Verma. Abhijeet and Kavita Krishnamurthy give soft, soothing vocals to the track.

Chalak Chalak -Devdas (2002)

This is a legendary music track from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mega-budget film Devdas. Jackie Shroff and Shahrukh Khan featured in the track.

The film’s music was composed by Ismail Darbar and performed by Udit Narayan, Vinod Rathod, and Shreya Ghoshal.

