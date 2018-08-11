Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Bollywood Celebrities Wish 'Miss Sunshine' on Her Special Day
Bollywood celebs tweeted to wish Jacqueline Fernandez on her 33rd birthday.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/ Yogen Shah
Jacqueline, who is the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006, made her debut in Bollywood with Sujoy Ghosh's directorial Aladin in 2009. She had her breakthrough role with the psychological thriller Murder 2, followed by glamorous roles in the commercially successful ensemble-comedy Housefull 2 and action thriller Race 2.
Jacqueline was later seen in superstar Salman Khan's Kick, as well as Housefull 3, Judwaa 2 and Race 3. She will next be seen in Drive along with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Here is what the celebrities have tweeted:
Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday Jacqueline! Your smile and positive energy is so infectious! Continue to be your awesome happy self always! Wishing you lots of love and luck!
Happy Birthday, @Asli_Jacqueline!!! Your smile & positive energy is so infectious! Continue to be your awesome happy self always! Wishing you lots of love and luck!— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 11, 2018
Abhishek Bachchan: Happy Birthday to the ever happy and smiling Jacqueline. Have a great day filled with snapchatting!
Happy Birthday to the ever happy and smiling @Asli_Jacqueline. Have a great day filled with snapchatting!!!— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 11, 2018
Varun Dhawan: Happy birthday Alishka Jacqueline.
Happy birthday Alishka @Asli_Jacqueline . You truly are the #jacqof❤️💯 pic.twitter.com/scuQiaXq9A— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 11, 2018
Ekta Kapoor: Happy birthday Jacqueline.
Happie bday @Asli_Jacqueline— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) August 11, 2018
Remo D'souza: Happy wala birthday Jacqueline.
Happy Wala birthday @Asli_Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/62c5nOoHGt— Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) August 11, 2018
Huma Qureshi: Happy birthday Jacqueline stay happy stay blessed always you adorable cutie.
Happy bday @Asli_Jacqueline stay happy stay blessed always you adorable cutie ❤❤❤— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) August 11, 2018
Rakul Preet Singh: Happy birthday Jacqueline! May you have a fabulous year! Keep smiling always.
Happy bdayyyy @Asli_Jacqueline !! May u have a fabulous year!! Keep smiling always 😀😀👏🏻👏🏻— Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) August 11, 2018
Preity Zinta: Happy Birthday to miss sunshine Jackie! Stay as sunny and as lovely as you are always! Loads of love always! XOXO Jacqueline.
Happy Birthday to Miss Sunshine #Jackie! Stay as sunny and as lovely as you are, always! 😍😘😍 Loads of love always! XOXO @Asli_Jacqueline #HappyBirthdayJacqueline #BirthdayGirl #Ting! 😘 pic.twitter.com/4cp1YFRyWt— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 11, 2018
Sujoy Ghosh: Happy birthday Jacqueline. 'Drive' well!
happy birthday @Asli_Jacqueline ... drive well !— sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) August 11, 2018
Urvashi Rautela: Tons of Birthday wishes for the alluring diva Jacqueline! May God bless you the most happy birthday.
Tons of Birthday wishes for the alluring diva @Asli_Jacqueline! May god bless you the most #happy birthday— URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashimrautela) August 11, 2018
Rajpal Yadav: Wishing a very happy birthday to the talented actress Jacqueline. Have a great year ahead and lots of happiness.
Wishing a very happy birthday to the talented actress @Asli_Jacqueline— Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) August 11, 2018
Have a great year ahead and lots of happiness.#HappyBirthdayJacqueline
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hone Your Pole Dancing Skills With 6 Terrific Lessons From Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez
- Silver Sable and Black Cat: Spider-Man Universe Unveils Two New Spin-off Films
- Sonali Bendre Misses Son Ranveer on His Birthday as She Undergoes Cancer Treatment, See Her Post
- Akshay Kumar Film Gold Has Own Twitter Emoji Now, Inspired by India's First Olympic Feat
- 10 Things Akshay Kumar Revealed About Himself During his Gold Twitter Chat