2-min read

Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Bollywood Celebrities Wish 'Miss Sunshine' on Her Special Day

Bollywood celebs tweeted to wish Jacqueline Fernandez on her 33rd birthday.

News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2018, 3:54 PM IST
Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Bollywood Celebrities Wish 'Miss Sunshine' on Her Special Day
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/ Yogen Shah
Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and Huma Qureshi, among many others wished actress Jacqueline Fernandez on her 33rd birthday today.

Jacqueline, who is the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006, made her debut in Bollywood with Sujoy Ghosh's directorial Aladin in 2009. She had her breakthrough role with the psychological thriller Murder 2, followed by glamorous roles in the commercially successful ensemble-comedy Housefull 2 and action thriller Race 2.

Jacqueline was later seen in superstar Salman Khan's Kick, as well as Housefull 3, Judwaa 2 and Race 3. She will next be seen in Drive along with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Here is what the celebrities have tweeted:

Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday Jacqueline! Your smile and positive energy is so infectious! Continue to be your awesome happy self always! Wishing you lots of love and luck!




Abhishek Bachchan: Happy Birthday to the ever happy and smiling Jacqueline. Have a great day filled with snapchatting!




Varun Dhawan: Happy birthday Alishka Jacqueline.




Ekta Kapoor: Happy birthday Jacqueline.




Remo D'souza: Happy wala birthday Jacqueline.




Huma Qureshi: Happy birthday Jacqueline stay happy stay blessed always you adorable cutie.




Rakul Preet Singh: Happy birthday Jacqueline! May you have a fabulous year! Keep smiling always.




Preity Zinta: Happy Birthday to miss sunshine Jackie! Stay as sunny and as lovely as you are always! Loads of love always! XOXO Jacqueline.




Sujoy Ghosh: Happy birthday Jacqueline. 'Drive' well!




Urvashi Rautela: Tons of Birthday wishes for the alluring diva Jacqueline! May God bless you the most happy birthday.




Rajpal Yadav: Wishing a very happy birthday to the talented actress Jacqueline. Have a great year ahead and lots of happiness.




(With IANS inputs)

