Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: She's an Insta Queen and Here's the Proof
Jacqueline Fernandez has close to 31 million followers on Instagram, who get a glimpse into the actress' life one adorable Instagram post after another.
Image of Jacqueline Fernandes, courtesy of Instagram
Born in Bahrain, Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has earned a lot of fame in Bollywood ever since she started her career. The fun-loving actress, who has a done a number of films including Kick 2, Murder 2, Judwaa 2, Aladin, Housefull 3 and others, has ruled the hearts of many with her cuteness and quirkiness. However, apart from ruling the hearts, Jacqueline has rightly ruled Instagram too. The actress knows how to maintain her social media page and has around 31 million followers.
On Jacqueline’s 33rd birthday celebration, here’s a look at some of the most amazing Instagram posts by the actress.
Almost Half of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone's Instagram Followers Don't Exist, Claims Report
The perfect sync
A few days ago, Jacqueline took to Instagram to share a cute video. Dressed in a red lehenga for an event, Jacqueline can be seen dancing to the music, synchronizing her steps with every beat. The video earned around 5.3 million views, and a number of comments, appreciating her skills.
Sunshine yellow
Jacqueline no-make up look is more beautiful than her decked-up look, and a proof to this is her Instagram photo. Dressed up in a yellow kurta, the actress can be seen posing for a cute picture. With no makeup on, the actress looks glamorous as ever.
The cat lady
Jacqueline is proud pet parent to twin cats Loki and Xyza. A few days ago, the actress shared a good night post with her marshmallow twins and the cute cuddles can make anyone envious.
The dream girl
Sharing her InstaFam on Eid ul-Fitr, Jacqueline shared her happy-go-lucky pictures on Instagram. The actress, dressed in a peach-coloured lehenga, looks like a dream girl as she poses with a smile for the camera.
Naturally Beautiful
Jacqueline channelized the inner Rapunzel in her during her recent visit to Nainital. With beautiful tiny white flowers in her hair, the actress is all smiles as she shone brightly in the sun. The sun-kissed pictures make the actress look more radiant than ever.
