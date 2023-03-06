Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Rare and Unseen Loved-up Childhood Photos of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANHVI KAPOOR: Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 26th birthday today, and wishes are pouring in from every corner. The eldest daughter of late legendary star Sridevi, and producer Boney Kapoor stepped into the Hindi film industry, with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak. The actress has always been vocal about her childhood memories, and Janhvi’s Instagram timeline holds evidence of the same. Therefore, as Janhvi turned a year wiser, let’s take a look at some of her childhood pictures:

Boney Kapoor dropped this priceless picture of Janhvi Kapoor and wished his daughter on her birthday

Janhvi misses her mother “more and more every day”. And on the occasion of Sridevi’s birth anniversary, the starlet dropped this adorable picture of herself with her mother.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi can be seen with their little munchkin. While the Chandni actress is holding Janhvi in her arms, the film producer is playing around with her.

How can we not talk about this priceless moment featuring Sridevi and Janhvi?

Nothing, just Janhvi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda are busy in their fun banter.

A heartwarming pic featuring Janhvi and Sridevi. The mother-daughter duo are seen sharing a warm hug.

Janhvi can be seen sitting on her mother’s lap, as the two flash their million-dollar smiles at the camera.

A glimpse of the Kapoor family enjoying their time at Niagara falls in 1998. Sridevi can be seen holding one-year-old Janhvi in her arms, as they pose at the forefront of the fall.

Janhvi, who appears to be a few months old, looks the cutest in her pink frock and matching cap. Chubby little Janhvi can be seen happiest in her mother’s arms.

Needless to say, you will be forced to smile, witnessing this happy picture. Sridevi and Janhvi surely enlighten the frame.

Read all the Latest Movies News here