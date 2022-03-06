Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Actress

Janhvi Kapoor, the young and vivacious actress of Bollywood, turns 25 today. With 15.6 million followers on Instagram, the actress is already a social media sensation and paparazzi-favorite. Born to the late actress Sridevi and ace producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi has grown to show immense potential as an actress. On the special occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of the movies she has featured in:

Dhadak

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, this family entertainer was Janhvi’s debut Hindi film in 2018. The movie revolved around the subject of honour killing. In her maiden film, Janhvi showed excellent maturity in the portrayal of the character of Parthavi. Backed by Dharma Productions, this romantic film did pretty well at the box office. Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana, Kharaj Mukherjee also featured in the film.

Ghost Stories

After her debut in a romantic film, Janhvi experimented with the horror genre, and excelled thoroughly. Released on Netflix, Ghost Stories was an anthology of horror films that had 4 short stories. In one of the films directed by Zoya Akhtar, Janhvi essayed the role of Sameera, a nurse. She was highly appreciated for her brilliant and visceral performance.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

This biographical film on Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena created quite some buzz. Janhvi delivered a power-packed performance in the lead role and won the hearts of the audience. Sharan Sharma directed this movie, produced by Dharma Productions. The movie also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in key roles.

Roohi

Janhvi starred yet again in another horror film. Roohi was a comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta. The lovely actress proved phenomenal as Roohi, the ghost. She starred opposite Rajkumar Rao, Varun Sharma. The movie will have a sequel titled Bhediya, where Janhvi will reprise her role as Roohi.

Upcoming movies

Mili: Janhvi will be seen in a titular role in this movie which is supposed to be a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Boney Kapoor will be producing this survival thriller movie. Mathukutty Xavier who directed the original Malayalam movie has been brought in to direct the Hindi version.

Other than Mili, the gorgeous actress will be seen in some very interesting movies that are slated for release later in 2022 - Good Luck Jerry, Valima and Dostana 2.

