Happy Birthday Jason Statham: 5 Must-Watch Action Movies of the English Actor

Known for his Machiavellian roles in action films and thrillers, English actor Jason Statham turns 52 today.

He started his career in the showbiz with the 1998 Guy Ritchie film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. The subsequent success of his 2000 film Snatch got him international fame, bagging him several popular films, including The Transporter trilogy, Spy and Fast & Furious.

On his 52nd birthday, we look at five of his best films:

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998):

Statham’s debut film is about a heist involving a confident young card-sharp who loses £500,000 to a powerful crime lord in a rigged card game. To pay off his debts, he and his friends decide to rob a small-time gang who happen to be operating out of the flat next door. Apart from Statham, the film also introduced Vinnie Jones—a former international footballer from Wales—to the world of acting.

Transporter trilogy (2002-2015):

Statham played the role of transporter Frank Martin in the movies. He is a reluctant hero and a former Special Forces operative, who after retiring from the army, puts his skill to action as a private driver for hire.

Crank (2006):

Also starring Amy Smart and Jose Pablo Cantillo, the film’s plot centres on Chev Chelios, a British hitman in Los Angeles, who is poisoned and must keep his adrenaline constantly flowing to keep himself alive.

The Mechanic (2011):

In this film, Statham essayed the character of Arthur Bishop, a professional hitman who specialises in making his killings look like accidents, suicides or the acts of petty criminals.

The Fast and the Furious films (2001- ):

The series of action films largely concerned with illegal street racing, heists and spies has Statham as a UKSF assassin and the older brother of Hattie and Owen Shaw and Magdalene's son.

He is introduced into the series to seek revenge from Dom after he injured and put Owen into a critical condition in Fast & Furious 6. Statham’s character features in Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015), The Fate of the Furious (2017), and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) alongside Dwayne Johnson.

