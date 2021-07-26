Happy Birthday, Jason Statham: Top 5 Movies of the Olympic Athlete-Turned-Actor

Jason Statham has experienced a meteoric ascent to fame. He was an Olympic diver before becoming an actor, among other things. Statham competed in the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, the Barcelona Olympiad in 1992 and the Olympics in Atlanta four years later. Statham’s cinematic career began with minor roles in British films when he was spotted by Guy Ritchie. He eventually became a rather unexpected action star, which aided in his rise to superstardom.

Though he is most recognized for his action films, Statham has progressively demonstrated that he has more to offer. While not all his films are winners, he has amassed a very impressive portfolio over the years.

On the special occasion of his birthday, lets us look at Statham’s top 5 movies:

HOBBS & SHAW (2019)

Breaking away from the Fast & Furious franchise’s main characters for the series’ first spinoff film, Statham and co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson develop the cinematic chemistry that they’d showcased in the previous two Fast films. The two open up a whole new set of pathways for future films to walk down.

The movie, whilst being action-packed, has a light comedic sense to it. The competitive yet funny relationship between the actors is what makes this movie a great one.

THE TRANSPORTER (2002)

While Statham began his career as a supporting actor in several crime flicks, this was the picture that launched him into the spotlight as an action star. Statham portrayed a rule-following courier man who specialised in transporting sensitive goods. Even though the part did not need a wide variety of acting abilities, Statham wowed viewers with his action sequences.

Despite being a modest picture, it spawned two sequels, a remake, and a television series, as well as catapulting Statham’s career to new heights.

THE ITALIAN JOB (2003)

Statham’s familiarity with vehicle chases from The Transporter would come in handy when he joined this adaptation of the classic Michael Caine heist film. This film follows a motley gang of criminals as they seek to reclaim their stolen gold from a former partner.

Statham was able to demonstrate both his driving abilities and his personality as Handsome Rob. They made this a pleasant adrenaline trip starring Mark Wahlberg and Charlize Theron.

SPY (2015)

The only element more shocking than Melissa McCarthy starring in a spy action comedy was Jason Statham being the film’s funniest character. Spy follows McCarthy’s office drone, who is abruptly assigned to the field. The movie is not only humorous, but it is also a fairly fascinating espionage flick.

The best part, though, is seeing Statham show off his comedic skills as a dim-witted secret agent who believes he’s far more of a savage than he actually is.

CRANK (2006)

The narrative of an action film does not have to make a lot of sense. In the context, the absurd storyline actually improves the film. Statham portrays a hitman who has been poisoned with a rare toxin. As he searches for those guilty, he must maintain his heart rate up or he will die.

The erratic narrative leads to some funny moments in which Statham does everything he can to keep his heart beating.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here