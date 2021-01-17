Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: Listen to These Timeless Gems by the Iconic Poet and Lyricist

One of the famous lyricists of Bollywood, Javed Akhtar has given many timeless gems to the music industry. The legendary lyricist has penned down several beautiful songs, right from romantic numbers to heart-wrenching hits. His words celebrate the love, life and longing. Besides writing songs’ lyrics, the iconic poet and lyricist was once a part of Bollywood hit duo Salim-Javed who has written the screenplay for blockbuster films like Sholay, Zanjeer and Deewar. However, their co-ordination ended in 1982 after working together in 24 films, but the duo continued to work individually.

Javed has bagged many prestigious awards, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, the Sahitya Akademi Award as well as five National Film Awards for his contribution in literature as well as Indian cinema and music. He is also a social-political activist and a Richard Dawkins Award winner. As the iconic poet-lyricist turns 76 on January 17, we have enlisted some of the timeless songs that you surely want to have in your playlists:

Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum – The popular track from one of the most memorable film of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, Silsila, is an epitome of romantic and evergreen songs for music lovers. The movie marked Akhtar's debut as a lyricist.

In Lamho Ke Daaman Mein – This soulful track from the movie Jodha Akbar is a favourite of many people. No one could better describe the feelings and emotions between Jodha and Akbar at that moment other than Akhtar himself. The song was filmed on Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and is crooned by Sonu Nigam.

Kal Ho Naa Ho – This heart wrenching title track from the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho gives the true essence of life as it’s quite unpredictable and uncertain. The soulful voice of Sonu and the heartfelt lyrics of Javed sahab has made this song timeless.

Pyaar Hua Chupke Se – The song Pyaar Hua Chupke Se has beautiful lyrics by Akhtar, as well as amazing music by R D Burman that will surely lift your mood. The 1942: A Love Story’s song is crooned by Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Panchi Nadiyan – Another timeless gem from Akhtar's playlist has beautifully described the emotions of two lovers who are separated by the border. The stunning music by Anu Malik and lyrics by Javed has created magic for this song from Refugee.