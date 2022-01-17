Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: Top Songs Written by the Lyricist

Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: Poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, turns 77 this year. Akhtar became famous as one half of the iconic screenwriting duo, Salim-Javed. He is equally famous for writing songs for films like Border (1997), Lagaan (2001) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). On his birthday, we take a look at five songs written by the five-time National Award-winner.

Dekha Ek Khwab (1981)

The iconic song from the Yash Chopra-directed feature, Silsila (1981), was written by Akhtar and composed by musical duo Shiv-Hari (Shivkumar Sharma and Hariprasad Chaurasia). Silsila was Akhtar’s first film as a lyricist.

Tum Ko Dekha Toh Ye Khayal (1982)

The song was featured in the classic film Saath Saath, starring Parallel cinema stalwarts, Farooq Sheikh and Deepti Naval. Saath Saath was Javed Akhtar’s second film as a lyricist, with Kuldeep Singh as composer. The late Jagjit Singh and his wife, singer Chitra Singh, lent their mellifluous voices for this beautiful track.

Radha Kaise Na Jale (2001)

Asutosh Gowarikar’s Oscar-nominated film Lagaan secured three National Film Awards for the soundtrack by composer A. R. Rahman and lyricist Javed Akhtar. It is hard to pick a favourite track, but Radha Kaise Na Jale, performed by singers Asha Bhosle, Udit Narayan and Vaishali Samant, is certainly one of the most popular.

Yun Hi Chala Chala (2004)

Swades (2004) is one of the most underrated films by Ashutosh Gowarikar. Javed Akhtar, as a lyricist, once again weaves magic into the fabric of this spirited road song, featuring ethnic and slice-of-life tunes and themes wrapped in a breezy, feel-good package. The song features the vocals of Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher and Hariharan.

In Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein (2008)

In Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein is one of the most melodious and sublime classical tracks written by Javed Akhtar, which composer A.R. Rahman used for Ashutosh Gowarikar’s epic period film, Jodha Akbar. The film is a lyrical reimagining of the fabled romance between Mughal king Akbar and his queen-consort Jodha bai. Singers Sonu Nigam and Madhushree performed the song.

Akhtar’s lyrics have touched the hearts of generations of music lovers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.