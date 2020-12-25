Happy Birthday Jay Bhanushali: Watch 5 Funny Videos of the Actor with His Family

It is the 36th birthday of actor Jay Bhanushali. Married to fellow actor Mahhi Vij, Jay is a popular name in Indian television. He has also appeared in some films including the 2014 release Hate Story 2 but is known for his roles in serials like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The actor got married to Mahhi in 2011. The couple won the dance reality TV show Nach Baliye 5 in 2013.

On his birthday, let us take a look at some of the funniest videos of Jay with his family.

1. Happy time with kids

In this video shared recently on his Instagram handle, Jay Bhanushali can be seen with his kid on a beach in Goa. Jay is playing with his daughter Tara who is wearing a swimsuit. The video of Tara dancing in a swimwear has been placed with the audio from a funny video where a woman calls the shoot as ‘biggini’ instead of ‘bikini.’

2. Goofying around

Jay featured with his wife in this video. The two can be seen dancing to Tony Kakkar’s song Shona Shona. Suddenly, Jay stops dancing and exits the frame. He comes back with daughter Tara and funnily removes Mahhi from her spot.

3. Father-daughter moment

Jay again features with Tara and is lipsing to the Bollywood song Piya O Re Piya. Jay’s expressions are affectionate while the baby who is dressed in red can be seen grabbing his ear.

4. No room for Mahhi

In this funny clip, Jay is again lipsing, this time to the song Sanu Ek Pal Chain while holding Tara. Mahhi takes a surprise entry into the video, however Jay funnily pushes her away.

5. In-house Bala

This video was made on the mundan ceremony of Tara. A child’s head is shaved in the ceremony. Jay captioned the video as “Before and After....my Bala,” with two back-to-back videos, one where Tara has her hair and another one after the ceremony.

Happy Birthday Jay Bhanushali!