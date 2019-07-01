Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Jaya Ahsan: All That You Need to Know About the Critically Acclaimed Bangladeshi-Bengali Actress

Jaya Ahsan is a prominent name in the Bengali film industry in India and in Bangladesh. She was also at the at the opening ceremony of the Cricket World Cup in London, as the celebrity representative for the Bangladesh Cricket Team.

News18.com

Updated:July 1, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
Known for her work in Bangladeshi as well as Indian Bengali films, film actress Jaya Ahsan is celebrating her 47th birthday today. The Dhaka-born actress, model and producer has received the Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Actress three times, along with several local and international awards for her other films.

Jaya began her career as a TV actress, later moved to movies. The only Bangladeshi actress to have won Filmfare Awards, Jaya has worked in several notable movies including Guerrilla (2011), Chorabali (2012), Zero Degree (2015) and Rajkahini (2015), which was later remade in Hindi.

Jaya was also at the opening ceremony of the ongoing Cricket World Cup in London, as the celebrity representative for the Bangladesh Cricket Team.

Currently working on another Indian Bengali film titled Bini Sutoy in Kolkata, Jaya is celebrating her birthday away from her home. Jaya has also acted in a other Indian Bengali movies including Aborto, Ekti Bangali Bhooter Goppo, Eagoler Chokh, Bhalobashar Shohor, Bishorjon, Aami Joy Chatterjee, Ek Je Chhilo Raja, Crisscross, Bijoya, Brishti Tomakey Dilam and Konttho.

After Bini Sutoy, the actress will be next seen in Jhara Palak as Labonnya Das. The movie is directed by Sayantan Mukherjee and is scheduled to release in 2019.

Talking about her birthday plans, Jaya told a Bangladesh daily, "I couldn't stay at home on my birthday this time too. But I will really miss everyone on the birthday. I seek blessing from everyone that may Allah keep me in good health and well, so that I would be able to gift my fans and viewers with wonderful films based on beautiful stories. Because of their love, I am Jaya Ahsan today."

In Bangladesh, Jaya has begun working in the movie titled Alat Chakra, directed by Habibur Rahman. The film is based on the novel with the same title by late eminent writer-thinker-novelist-poet Ahmed Sofa.

