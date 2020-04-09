Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: 5 Must Watch Movies of the Veteran Actress

Jaya Bachchan may have fully devoted herself to politics now but her artistic talents were recognized by even Satyajit Ray, when he cast her in Mahanagar in 1963. Later, she graduated from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune as the gold medalist and started acting in a full-fledged format.

On the actor’s 72nd birthday on April 9, let us look at some of her most memorable roles.

Abhimaan (1975)

One of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s greatest creations, Abhimaan dealt with a man’s frail ego, feminism, a working woman’s struggle and test of compatibility between a couple. Jaya played Uma, a village girl talented in singing who marries Subir Kumar (Amitabh Bachchan), a renowned singer. Soon, Uma begins to garner more attention, money and work driving Subir into a spiral of downfall.

Guddi (1971)

A Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial, the movie saw Jaya play a schoolgirl in love with a superstar, played by Dharmendra who portrays himself.

Dhanyee Meye (1971)

The comedy-drama revolving around football has attained the stature of a classic in Bengali movie history. The film saw a stellar star cast, including Uttam Kumar, Sabitri Chatterjee, Jaya (then Bhaduri), Jahor Roy and Nripati Chattopadhyay.

Hazaar Chaurasi ki Maa (1998)

Based on the novel of the same name by Mahasweta Devi, the movie entailed the journey of a mother Sujata Chatterjee who has lost her son. After his demise, she delves deep into her son’s life and finds that he was a Naxalite. The movie saw Jaya return as an actor after 18 years.

Mili (1975)

Another film helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Mili was the last film for which SD Burman worked as a music director. Jaya played the titular character, who is suffering from a life-threatening disease. But with her charm and positivity, she wins over her depressed and alcoholic neighbour, played by Amitabh Bachchan.

