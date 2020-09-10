Happy Birthday Jayam Ravi: 5 Must-Watch Films of the Star

Actor Ravi Mohan, or as he better goes by his stage name Jayam Ravi, is predominantly known for his work in Tamil cinema. Born to veteran film editor Mohan, Ravi made a successful debut with the romantic drama Jayam (2003). Ravi has collaborated with his elder brother, filmmaker Mohan Raja often to given memorable performances. In a career spanning over 15 years, the charming actor has trodden on his own path to establishing his position as a big star.

As Ravi turns a year older, let’s look at some of the best works from his filmography:

M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi (2004)

In this remake of the Telegu film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, Ravi played the role of M. Kumaran. Directed by M. Raja, the sports-drama featured Asin, Nadhiya and Prakash Raj in main roles. The film emerged as a blockbuster and went on to become one of the most profitable movies of the year. Ravi won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor.

Santosh Subramaniam (2008)

Ravi played the male protagonist in the remake of the popular Telugu film, Bommarillu (2006). Genelia D’Souza and Prakash Raj reprised their roles from the original. Ravi earned two nominations in Best actor category – one at Vijay Awards and another at Filmfare Awards South.

Peranamai (2009)

Ravi teamed with National award-winning director S. P. Jananathan for Peranamai. Leaving behind his usual chocolate boy avatar, Ravi took on the character of a tribal forest steward in this action-adventure, which was appreciated for its offbeat and patriotic theme. Ravi, as an NCC trainer, is determined to spread awareness in the tribe and trains five girls under him. Along with them, Ravi chalks out a plan to destroy those obstructing the scientific progress of the country.

Thani Oruvan (2015)

This is undoubtedly one of the most iconic films in the actor’s filmography. Ravi earned rave reviews for his portrayal of IPS Officer Mithran and won several awards for his performance, including Filmfare and SIIMA. It was a commercial success and the highest Tamil grossing films of the year. The film’s director Mohan Raja announced a sequel titled Thani Oruvan 2, following the massive success of the first part. The film was remade in the Telugu language as Dhruva (2016), and in the Bengali language as One (2017).

Adanga Maru (2018)

Ravi essayed the role of a Sub-Inspector of Police who fights against sexual harassment on women in this movie. His life changes after arresting murderers from wealthy families, but he takes revenge on them for destroying his family. Ravi won the Best actor critics’ choice at SIIMA award. Directed by debutante Karthik Thangavel, the action thriller was particularly praised for its fast pace and interesting screenplay.