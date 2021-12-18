Happy Birthday Jayaram: 5 Memorable Movies list of the Malayalam Superstar

Jayaram, the well-known Malayalam superstar, turns 56 this year. Jayaram Subramaniam, popularly known as Jayaram, has acted in over 200 films. Recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri Award, Jayaram has been a versatile South Indian actor to have featured in Telugu, Tamil films besides Malayalam movies. On the special occasion of his birthday let’s take a look at the actor’s 5 memorable movies list:

Thooval Kottaram: Jayaram captivated the audience with his role as lawyer Adv. Mohanachandra Poduval in this Malayalam film. He donned several hats in this role — as plumber, caterer, electrical worker, driver. His impeccable acting earned him his first Kerala State Film Award and Special Jury Award. The film received immense commercial success.

Theerthadanam: This movie was based on the story of Vanaprastham. Directed by G. R. Kannan, the movie received great critical acclaim. It revolved around the reunion of an old man and his student after a 36-year gap.

Jayaram’s portrayal of Karunakaran earned him another Special Jury Award.

Thenali: A wonderful Tamil comedy film, Thenali was loved both by audiences and critics. The plot dealt with the jealousy of 2 psychiatrists. What About Bob, an American film was this movie’s inspiration. While the film won 3 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, Jayaram won the Special Jury Award. He was spectacular as Dr. Kailash.

Manassinakkare: Directed by Sathyan Anthikkad, this film of Jayaram was a huge commercial success. His power-packed performance as Reji won audiences’ hearts. He won Best Actor Filmfare Award South for remarkable acting. Ilayaraja’s music composition enhanced the beauty of the film. Besides Jayaram, Nayanthara and Sheela featured in leading roles in this film. The film went on to win 4 Filmfare Awards South.

Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare: Yet again, Jayaram proved his versatility by essaying the role of Jayadevan, a scriptwriter. His brilliant performance in this Malayalam comedy film fetched him Best Actor Asianet Comedy Awards. It did well at the box office. The movie was directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.