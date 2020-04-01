Happy Birthday Jazzy B: 5 Most Popular Hits Of The Punjabi Singer

Singer Jaswinder Singh Bains aka Jazzy B, turns 44 today. The Punjab-born star wanted to become a songster since the age of four after watching Ustad Kuldeep Manak perform.

In 1993, Jazzy B released his first official music album in Punjabi. Apart from



several collaborations with various artistes, he has 12 solo studio albums and a fashion brand to his name. In 2020, he featured alongside Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman’s Gallan Kardi. Now, settled in Birmingham, England, Jazzy B has come a long way after he recorded some impressive chartbusters during the ’90s. On Jazzy B’s birthday, let’s look at some of his most popular hits:

Sanu Rab Ne Banaye Maharaje

A foot-tapping track from Jazzy B’s 2011 album Maharajas has all the right beats to dance. The convincing background score using the authentic Punjabi instruments in the song has all the feels for its avid listeners.

Mitran De Boot

Mitran De Boot was jointly crooned by Jazzy B, Kaur and Dr. Zeus. Hailing from Jazzy B’s own record label, Jazzy B Records & Speed Records, this 2014 hit track remains Jazzy’s most played songs.

Gallan Kardi

This song that was remastered version of Dil Lutiya for the 2020 film Jawaani Jaaneman became a favourite among audiences overnight. The Tips piece was backed by the vocals of Jazzy B, Jyotica Tangri and Mumzy Stranger.

Romeo

In 2004, this timeless Hip-Hop classic from the album titled Romeo was released. The track was unusual yet had all the ingredients of an ideal Jazzy dance number and went on to become an all-time pet.

Rambo

Released in 2008 from the album with the same title, Jazzy B's Rambo is regarded as his best hit so far. The music for this number was given by Sukshinder Shinda.

