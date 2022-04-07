Happy Birthday Jeetendra: Why The Jumping Jack of Bollywood is So Fond of White Clothes

Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra is celebrating his 80th birthday today. He was born on April 7, 1942, in a Punjabi family.

Jeetendra got his first major break in Bollywood in 1964 with the film Geet Gaya Pattharon Ne. He is known for his commanding screen presence and his iconic dance steps. His inimitable dance steps rightly earned him the title of Jumping Jack of Bollywood.

Apart from his dance, Jeetendra is also known for his fondness for white dresses. He wore white dresses in many of his films. Jeetendra made white outfits his style statement. If you cherished seeing Jeetendra ruling the big screens in the 80s, you must have wondered why he was so fond of whites. So, let’s find out:

When Jeetendra came as a guest on the singing talent show, Indian Idol 12, he was asked about his white outfits. Responding to the question, Jeetendra revealed that there was no concept of Fashion designers when he had started acting, so he used to wear whatever he liked. He also said that colourful clothes make you look short whereas in light-coloured clothes one looks taller. The veteran star further went on to say that he always preferred light-coloured clothes. He added that white colour was his favourite, and hence, he always opted for that colour.

Jeetendra acted as the lead in around 200 Hindi films. In a career spanning six decades, Jeetendra has 121 hit films under his belt. Some of Jitendra’s films like Parichay (released in 1972), Himmatwala (released in 1983), Tohfa (released in 1984), Haisiyat (released in 1984), Mera Saathi (released in 1985), and Aadmi Khilona hai (released in 1993) are still favourite among the moviegoers. Jeetendra’s son Tusshar Kapoor is also an actor while his daughter Ekta Kapoor, an ace television producer as well as director, is the owner of Balaji Telefilms Limited, with her mother Shobha Kapoor.

