Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Happy Birthday Jennifer Aniston: 5 Unmissable Pics of the FRIENDS Actor

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has turned an year older today and we look at some pictures shared by her since she recently made her Instagram debut.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 11, 2020, 8:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday Jennifer Aniston: 5 Unmissable Pics of the FRIENDS Actor
Jennifer Aniston

Actress Jennifer Aniston celebrates her birthday on February 11. The Hollywood beauty, who turns 51 this year, has made her way into the hearts of one and all with her charm. She is best known for the role of Rachel Greene in the hit sitcom Friends.

In 2019, The Horrible Bosses actress starred and produced drama series The Morning Show, marking her return to mainstream TV after Friends.

Aniston caused a storm on social media when she made her debut on Instagram in October 2019, as people made a beeline to follow their favourite Friends star.

On her birthday, we look at her top Instagram posts

Serial chiller

The timeless stunner seems elated in this picture after bagging the Screen Actors Guild Award. She is seen chilling like there’s no tomorrow.

She captions it as, “No wrinkles... harder than it looks! Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget.”

What a slayer!

Jennifer captioned this hot-self-image of hers as, “I’m just a girl... standing with hair and makeup. A stylist. A photographer. A lighting crew, wind machine, props, and a computer... asking you to think I woke up like this”.

We outta think she woke up like this.

Pet lover

The Marley & Me star loves her pet pooch and this frame is too adorable to miss. Her caption to this photo is, “Girl’s best friend... bring Clyde to work day.”

View this post on Instagram

Girl’s best friend... bring Clyde to work day.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

Daddy’s girl

A girl’s life is incomplete without some special corner in the heart for her father dearest. In this before-after image, we see every reason why Jennifer looks so fantastic till date and where she really got them killer looks from.

Friends like family

The cast of the Friends share a very close bond, almost a decade after the last season concluded. They often meet up for casual meals and keep their fans updated with social media posts of their get-togethers.

This debut post that has the picture of the Friends cast, 15 years later, is all hearts.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram