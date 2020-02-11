Happy Birthday Jennifer Aniston: 5 Unmissable Pics of the FRIENDS Actor

Actress Jennifer Aniston celebrates her birthday on February 11. The Hollywood beauty, who turns 51 this year, has made her way into the hearts of one and all with her charm. She is best known for the role of Rachel Greene in the hit sitcom Friends.

In 2019, The Horrible Bosses actress starred and produced drama series The Morning Show, marking her return to mainstream TV after Friends.

Aniston caused a storm on social media when she made her debut on Instagram in October 2019, as people made a beeline to follow their favourite Friends star.

On her birthday, we look at her top Instagram posts

Serial chiller

The timeless stunner seems elated in this picture after bagging the Screen Actors Guild Award. She is seen chilling like there’s no tomorrow.

She captions it as, “No wrinkles... harder than it looks! Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget.”

What a slayer!

Jennifer captioned this hot-self-image of hers as, “I’m just a girl... standing with hair and makeup. A stylist. A photographer. A lighting crew, wind machine, props, and a computer... asking you to think I woke up like this”.

We outta think she woke up like this.

Pet lover

The Marley & Me star loves her pet pooch and this frame is too adorable to miss. Her caption to this photo is, “Girl’s best friend... bring Clyde to work day.”

Daddy’s girl

A girl’s life is incomplete without some special corner in the heart for her father dearest. In this before-after image, we see every reason why Jennifer looks so fantastic till date and where she really got them killer looks from.

Friends like family

The cast of the Friends share a very close bond, almost a decade after the last season concluded. They often meet up for casual meals and keep their fans updated with social media posts of their get-togethers.

This debut post that has the picture of the Friends cast, 15 years later, is all hearts.

