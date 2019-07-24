Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 Tracks by Actor-singer You Must Listen to

Jennifer Lynn Lopez, nicknamed J-Lo is celebrating her 50th birthday on July 24, 2019. Lopez ventured into the music industry with her 1999 debut studio album On the 6. With the release of her second album J.Lo and the romantic comedy The Wedding Planner in 2001, Lopez became the first woman to have a number one album and film in the same week. Star of such films as Out Of Sight, Gigli, Shall We Dance, Anaconda, and Monster-in-Law, Lopez is credited as being the first Latin actress to earn over USD 1 million for a film.

On her 50th birthday let’s look at a few of her greatest hits:

If You Had My Love (1999): Lopez’s first number 1 that dethroned Ricky Martin's inescapable Livin' La Vida Loca remained on the top of the charts for numerous weeks and was the lead single off her debut album On the 6.

Waiting For Tonight (1999): Considered to be one of the best songs of Jennifer Lopez's career, Waiting For Tonight is another big hit from her debut album, On the 6.

Let's Get Loud (1999): This song was originally supposed to be sung by Gloria Estefan, but she passed it on to Lopez. The music video was shot live during the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup. The song helped Lopez earn her second Grammy nomination.

Love Don't Cost a Thing (2001): A part of JLo, this song was released while she was in a relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs. It is speculated that the song spoke about their relationship, since they broke up soon after.

I'm Gonna Be Alright (2001): Recorded by Lopez for her second album JLo and featured rapper Nas along with 'Alive'. It was Lopez's sixth US top ten single.

Get Right (2005): An upbeat dance and R&B song with jazz and funk influence, it was Lopez's first material in over two years and contains lyric about dancing, sex, and drinking at a club.

On the Floor (2011): From her seven studio album Love? It also featured American rapper Pitbull. An up-tempo electro-house and dance-pop song, it also has version in Spanish.

Dance Again (2012): An up-tempo dance song with sexual innuendos, it marks Pitbull and Lopez’s third collaboration and premiered during an episode of American Idol. It also marks Lopez and Iglesias’ third collaboration.

Papi (2011): A song whose video involved Lopez eating a mysterious love cookie and getting chased by a mob of men crazy for her the next day, it was used as the opening number of Miss Earth 2011.

El Anillo (2018): Released digitally on April 2018, Lopez debuted the single with a performance at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The funk infused track was characterised by Lopez's fierce delivery style.

