Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: 5 Times The Actress Aced The Fashion Game

Television actress Jennifer Winget turns a year older today. She rose to prominence after her incredible performances in popular soaps like Saraswatichandra and Beyhadh.

She has also played important roles in other popular TV shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Dill Mill Gayye. Before venturing into the mainstream of small screen, the actress featured as a child actor in few Hindi films. She was recently seen in the web series, Code M.

Additionally, she enjoys superlative fandom on her social media page where she keeps her followers updated about her shows, photoshoots and daily activities.

Dreamy Affair

Decked up in pretty florals and pure white outfit, the actress is truly a dreamy sight. An appealing decoration in her wavy tresses is adding charm to her beauty.

Orange Under The Sun

Jennifer has aptly captioned the post as she herself embodies all the qualities mentioned in it; deep-rooted, strong, fiery and fierce. The contrasting yellow and orange are blended seamlessly as she shines bright in her attire.

A Saree Is All You Need

What’s not to love about this picture? The pose, the flair and the smile speaks of the actress's beauty. The off color saree, paired with a lace blouse is a surely fashion goals.

One For The Retro

Jennifer gives the classic heroine vibes in this monochrome candid shot. The picture has an old world charm where the actress looking like a natural beauty.

Smile Please

We totally love how she giggles her heart away in this click. How many hearts would you give to this candid shot?

