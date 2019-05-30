Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: 5 TV Shows That Demonstrate Her Talent

As Jennifer Winget turns 34 today, she has every reason to celebrate. Receiving abundant love for her roles like Maya and Zoya, the actor surely knows how to charm her fans.However, it seems like the Dill Mill Gayye actress will be working this birthday. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Jennifer told that many of her birthdays were spend working and this year too she is busy shooting for a web series. However, she wishes to wrap up her shoot a little early so that she can celebrate her day.While we sincerely hope that the Bepannah actress gets some time for herself this birthday, we bring to you 5 popular shows in which she left the audience mesmerized with her superb performances:Do you remember the time when Star One use to be the most popular channel and this show was one of the highest rated ones? A sequel to Star Plus medical drama Sanjeevani, which revolved around young aspiring medical interns and their relationships, Dil Mill Gayye was one of the most popular romantic dramas of Indian Television.This show managed to create a lot of buzz on social media because of its unique concept. It is a love story that revolves around Maya, a businesswoman and her obsession with her husband. This show also witnessed some marvellous performances by the actors.This romantic thriller was highly appreciated by the audience. The show starts off with the lives of two couples- Yash- Zoya and Aditya- Puja. However, everything changes when they get to know that their life partners are no more.Initially produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it was a grand show that witnessed an amazing performance by Jennifer Winget. This serial shows an inspiring love story between Saraswatichandra and Kumud.This show revolves around a middle-class girl, Kkusum who gets married to Abhay Kapoor to relieve herself from the pressure of financial struggle. It was one of the initial breaks Jennifer Winget got as a television actor.