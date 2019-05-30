Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: A Look At Her Best Pictures

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Jennifer started her acting career at the age of 12 with the TV show Shakalaka Boom Boom.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 30, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: A Look At Her Best Pictures
Image: Instagram/ Jennifer Winget
TV actress Jennifer Winget has turned 34 today on May 30. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Jennifer started her acting career at the age of 12 with the TV show Shakalaka Boom Boom.

After starting as a child artist, Jennifer went on to do various hit TV shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Kkusum, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah. Not just shows, Jennifer Winget has also acted in movies Raja ki Ayegi Baraat, Raja ko Rani se Pyar Ho Gaya, Kuch na Kaho and Akele Hum Akele Tum.

But what makes different is her style and looks, which is definitely an inspiration to many. Named as the 21st Sexiest Asian Women in 2012, Jennifer’s beauty known no bound.
On her 34th birthday, let’s check out the best of Jennifer’s Instagram looks that make us fall in love with her all over again:
1. The Boho Chic Look
Jennifer is the style queen of TV industry and there is no doubt over it. With a colourful top and stripes sandals, Jennifer makes us feel fresh and happy just by looking at her picture. What’s best, everything around Jennifer is so colourful and happy too!



2. Poised and Elegant
With neatly done hair, violet top and flowery skirt, and minimal accessories, Jennifer Winget’s elegance in this picture is how we wish to go for work or meetings every day. The colour complements her look, making her features look so sharp and pointed.

View this post on Instagram

We clean up good ?

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on



3. The Anarkali Look
In this monochrome picture, Jennifer Winget gives us the feel of ‘80s and ‘90s, resembling a regal queen of the bygone era. Donning kundan jewelry and pearl necklace, Jennifer Winget looks ever so beautiful with a light smile and a tiny nosepin.



4. The Village Girl Look
With no makeup and a desi village look, Jennifer looks like a perfect Punjabi kudi with Patiala suit, nosepin and a loose braid. Seems like working like a village girl doesn’t interest Jennifer much, and thus the expressions!



5. The Bridal Look
In this look, Jennifer looks like a royal bride, with lehenga, red and white bangles, royal accessories and pride that says it all.

