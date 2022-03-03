Happy Birthday Jessica Biel: Precious Instagram Moments of the American Actress with Justin Timberlake

American actress Jessica Biel is well-known for her movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Blade: Trinity, Valentine’s Day, and New Year’s Eve. She is also part of the famous TV show The Sinner. On her 40th birthday, let’s take a look at her memorable Instagram moments.

In her recent Instagram photo, Biel is flaunting her curls. The caption of the pictures “That’s why her hair is so big, it’s full of secrets" suits her beautiful smile.

With a message to do a random act of kindness, Jessica Biel shared a photo holding a lot of Kinderfarm products.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel give people major couple goals with their happy pictures at the beach. Jessica shared the snap with her husband on his birthday.

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, Biel shared a beautiful picture with her husband and kids.

Halloween pictures of the Timberlake family dressed as the Harry Potter cast is making everyone go ‘aww’.

Advertisement

Announcing her new project CANDY, Jessica posted this picture with Michelle Purple referring to her as her “crime partner”.

Jessica Biel is always “game on” for a board game with her husband Justin Timberlake.

In a pretty white dress with a Champagne glass in one hand, Jessica Biel is smiling ear to ear in this snap.

Wishing actress Amy Adams a happy birthday, Jessica shared a fun throwback with her, and the picture also featured singer Demi Lovato.

Referring to the famous show Cruel Summer, Jessica shared a gorgeous black and white picture saying, “what about the moody summer.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.