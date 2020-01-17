Happy Birthday Jim Carrey: Here're His 6 Best Films

For Indian kids growing up, The Mask used to be the ultimate foreign fantasy movie experience, in which the weird green antihero would make us chuckle in enjoyment.

The Mask came out in 1994 and the year is considered to be Jim Carrey’s as he pulled off a streak no was able to before.

He released three movies, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask and Dumb and Dumber, all of which managed to reach number one on the American box office that year.

Now, considered to be comedy classics, all of these stood witness to the acting prowess of Jim. He will go on to act in dramas, serials and more comedies, spreading his magic across all spectrum.

On the occasion of his 58th birthday, let’s have a look back at some of Jim Carrey's most memorable roles.

The Mask (1994)

As we started with this, let us talk how iconic this is. Although it depended on deranged humour and sexist jokes at the expense of debutant Cameron Diaz, this remained to be one hell of a package of absurdity, violence, iconic sidekick.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

To explain the Michel Gondry-directorial is difficult, but to feel it is as universal as the sun rising in the east. Although the movie earned Jim’s costar Kate Winslet an Oscar nomination, to imagine anyone else as Joel Barish is impossible.

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Grossing millions at the box office, Jim had to play a God in this movie and served goals. The movie went on to have a sequel Evan Almighty starring Steve Carrel.

A Christmas Carol (2009)

Use of animation to retell Charles Dickens classic saw Jim play both Scrooge and the Ghosts of Christmas that displayed the actor's range.

Dark Crimes (2018)

It stars Carrey as a Polish police officer, who tries something he has never done before.

The Truman Show (1998)

An insurance salesperson realizing his life is a reality show and trying to escape is the storyline this movie presents. What Jim does with this premise is a visual treat to stay etched in your brains.

The American-Canadian actor is a talented artist and keeps uploading drawings with interesting bends on his official Twitter handle.

And here is the cover of my novel/memoir, MEMOIRS AND MISINFORMATION! https://t.co/pKgzFUdl5z pic.twitter.com/kU8JemFbpg — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 25, 2019

