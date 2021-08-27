Happy Birthday Jim Sarbh: 5 Best Performances of Padmavat’s Malik Kafur

Jim Sarbh, whose claim to fame came after he portrayed Malik Kafur in the film Padmaavat, had appeared in a number of Bollywood films prior to his legendary part in the period drama. From his theatre experience, the actor knows exactly what to do when the director says ‘Action’. Every persona he portrays leaves you wanting more. In 2016, he began his career in Bollywood.

Since then, his roles and performances have demonstrated this exceptional actor’s ability to morph on-screen into whatever the script wants him to be. He is one of the most sought-after performers in the Indian cinema business because he offers a particular quirk and twist to his on-screen presence, capturing the audience.

Jim, on the other hand, has a multitude of skills, from his great theatre performances to his eccentric and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. We’ve collected a list of some of his finest performances. So, let’s get started.

Neerja- 2016

Nobody will ever forget the terrorist who hijacked the plane in the film Neerja (2016) and terrified us to death. Jim had a critical place in Ram Madhvani’s movie. He played Khalil, and his performance stood out in a sea of excellent performances. He was wicked, merciless, and convinced the audience that if he aimed his gun at them, he could murder them.

A Death in the Gunj- 2017

A Death in the Gunj is a suspense film in which Jim plays Brian McKenzie, whose sideburns are poetry. He travels to McCluskieganj with two other pals to meet the lovely Mr and Mrs Bakshi (Om Puri and Tanuja). Despite the fact that his role was brief, he delivered an outstanding performance in a short amount of time.

Raabta- 2017

In 2017, Jim Sarbh appeared in Raabta as the villain who would do everything to gain his lady’s attention. Jim plays Zakir Merchant, a business mogul who appears to be charming. Without uttering a single word, he shifts the tone to a high-drama level with a three-second entering sequence. A skilled actor, by definition, does not have to strive too hard.

Padmavat- 2018

As Malik Kafur, Jim has brought to life a complicated character who deserves more screen time and plaudits than he has received. He murders at his master’s instruction, smiles when Khilji is delighted and is even struck across the face when Khilji doesn’t like what he says, but his motivation is always to please Alauddin. He is the driving force behind Khilji’s bad deeds. In instances where he compares himself to Rani Padmavati, Kafur’s affection for Khilji is palpable.

Sanju- 2018

In the majority of the film, Jim played Ranbir Kapoor’s buddy, a drug peddler who was accountable for luring Sanju into narcotics in his early life. Unfortunately, many Bollywood performers lack the ability to portray a character so convincingly that you forget about the individual and focus on the character. Sarbh, on the other hand, does it with uncommon dexterity.

