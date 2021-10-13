Happy Birthday Jimin: His 5 Tracks You Must Listen to

Park Ji-min, popularly known as Jimin, member of the worldwide popular South Korean band Bangtan Boys (BTS) turned 26 on Wednesday, October 13 and there is no surprise that #JiminDay is one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter. The BTS Army, each year, carries out over-the-top grand gestures of celebrating each member’s birthday. Last time, they organised a Jimin-themed party, and they had also put up customised digital billboards in areas like Tokyo’s busiest business districts. One can only wonder, what is in store today.

While the BTS group enjoys massive popularity, each member has a loyal fan base too. And if you are a Jimin fan, you must be aware of the soothing and melodious solo songs he has sung. On his birthday today, let’s take a look at some of them:

Lie

The song ‘Lie’ is about living in a lie and further mislead oneself. The track is sung by Jimin and it was said that the singer had even helped with the lyrics. Giving it a painful yet sweet voice, Jimin sang effortlessly, and the song is bliss to the ears. The high notes of the song will only make you praise Jimin even more.

Filter

With his dance moves and unbeatable expressions, Filter by Jimin stole the hearts of many. Filter was Jimin’s solo song from BTS’s album titled Map of the Soul: 7. During BTS One concert last year, the singer had performed the song live on stage, and his performance was indeed the highlight.

Promise

The song “Promise" marked Jimin’s first solo single outside of a BTS album. There was a lot at stake and fortunately, everything did turn out to be well. Fans loved it because there were able to connect with the comforting message of the song, which was about not being alone during tough times.

Stylish Tomato

If you are a Jimin fan, you would have not skipped listening to Stylish Tomato. Though the song was not a massive hit as compared to his other solo outings, but it indeed has a catchy tune.

Love Yourself

Jimin also sang Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself and in the voice of the BTS member, the song come out to be even more addicting. If you listen to it once, you will play it on loop.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.