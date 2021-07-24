Happy Birthday JLo: A Timeline of Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez Romance

Nearly two decades after their romance took the world by a storm, Hollywood’s It couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially back together. During this time, they individually went through breakups, marriages, and even children. Given the history of their high-profile romance, Bennifer has decided to keep it low as they have not announced that they have rekindled their flame. Today, let’s look back at how they went from friendship to relationship, to breakup and a seemingly inevitable reunion.

December 2001

Jennifer and Ben first met on the set of the film Gigli. They co-starred as gangsters and their chemistry was less appreciated by the audience at the time.

July 2002

They stuck to the good old ‘just friends’ status for the public but the duo was seen kissing at J.Lo’s birthday bash that year. Shortly after Jennifer filed for a divorce from former husband, Cris Judd.

November 2002

The music video starring Bennifer premiered on MTV’s Total Request Live. Jennifer admitted in an ABC interview with Diane Sawyer that later that month, Ben proposed to her at his mother’s house in Boston.

July 2003

The National Enquirer alleged that Ben cheated on Jennifer with at least one woman, and that the incident might be on tape.

September 2003

One day to go for their marriage and the pair released a joint statement explaining due to excessive media attention surrounding their wedding, theydecided to postpone the date.

January 2004

In a statement to the Associated Press, Jennifer officially ended their relationship without giving much reasoning.

June 2004

Jennifer tied the knot with former boyfriend Marc Anthony. The couple worked on No Me Ames together in 1999 and dated for a while.

October 2004

Ben was seen in public with Jennifer Garner. The two first met on sets of Pearl Harbor in 2000.

2005 – 2018

Ben married Jennifer Garner in 2005, and they became parents to three children. Jennifer and Anthony had twins. They got divorced three years later. Jennifer started dating former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez in 2017.

March 2019

JLo and A-Rod got engaged.

November 2019

Ben and Ana de Armas met on the sets of a film, Deep Water. Shortly after, they started dating.

April 2021

JLo and A-Rod released a statement to Today announcing their split. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

May 2021

Bennifer spent the first week in Montana together on vacation. Later that month, the duo was seen spending time together in Miami.

June 2021

Bennifer was photographed kissing at Nobu, leaving no trace of doubt that it is official.

