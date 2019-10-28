Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Five Films By ‘Joker’ Actor One Must Watch

Joaquin Phoenix is riding high after his film Joker surpassed USD 800 million globally. With its overseas earning, the film surpassed Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool to become the highest-grossing R-rated film globally.

Born on October 28, 1974, Phoenix started acting in television series with his siblings River and Summer Phoenix. An actor who has received several accolades, including a Grammy, a Golden Globe and three Academy Awards nomination, his first major film role was for the 1986 film SpaceCamp.

On the actor's 45th birthday, here's looking at five of his best films one must watch:

Gladiator (2000): Starring Russell Crow, Connie Nielsen and Oliver Reed in his final role, apart from Joaquin Phoenix, the Ridley Scott directorial saw Joaquin Phoenix play Commodus, a power-hungry amoral son of Marcus Aurelius, who murdered his father when he learnt that Maximus (Russell Crowe) will hold the emperor's powers in trust until a new republic can be formed.

Signs (2002): An American science fiction horror film by M Night Shyamalan, focuses on a former Episcopal priest named Graham Hess, (Mel Gibson), who discovers a series of crop circles in his cornfield, caused by extraterrestrial life. The film also starred Joaquin Phoenix as Graham's brother Merrill, a failed minor league baseball player, who was living on the farm since Graham's wife, Colleen, died in a traffic accident.

The Village (2004): Another Shyamalan directorial starring Joaquin Phoenix, Adrien Brody and Bryce Dallas Howard among others, the film is about a village whose population lives in fear of creatures inhabiting the woods beyond it.

You Were Never Really Here (2017): A psychological action thriller by Lynne Ramsay, it starred Joaquin Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov, Alex Manette, John Doman, and Judith Roberts in pivotal roles. The film is about a young mercenary named Joe (Phoenix) who is hired by a businessman to find, locate and rescue his daughter who has been kidnapped by a human trafficking network.

Joker (2019): An American psychological thriller by Todd Phillips, it is an origin story and sees Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, an unsuccessful stand-up comedian, who turns to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham. In fact, according to a story in Los Angeles Times, director Todd Phillips said that he intentionally left it open ended as to whether Phoenix’s character becomes the actual Joker or becomes the inspiration for a separate character.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.