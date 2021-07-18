Happy Birthday Joe Russo: His Top Directorial Ventures

Joseph “Joe" Russo is an acclaimed director who mostly directs his work with his elder brother Anthony Russo and the directorial duo is collectively known as Russo brothers. They wear many hats including producers, writers and actors. They are best known for directing four films in the Marvel movies including Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Russo brothers were the first directors hired to direct three MCU films, and remain the only ones to direct four of Marvel movies.

As the younger Russo turns a year older on July 18, here is a look at some of his best directorial.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Like all other movies in his portfolio, he co-directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier with his brother Anthony. He was not only behind the camera but was also seen in front of it as under the alias Gozie Agbo, Russo portrayed Doctor Fine and the man interviewing Peggy Carter in this 2014 movie. The duo was nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Director.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Once again he made a cameo in his directorial as Theo Broussard Together with Anthony Russo, he was nominated for a NAACP Image Award for Best Director for his work, together with Anthony. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $1.1 billion worldwide, and garnering praise for the performances (particularly Evans and Downey), action sequences, screenplay, and themes. It became the highest-grossing film of 2016 and the twelfth-highest-grossing film of all time.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

This mega movie had an estimated budget of $325–400 million and is one of the most expensive films ever made. And it definitely broke some records. It was the fourth film and the first superhero film to gross over $2 billion worldwide, and become the highest-grossing film of 2018 and the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time. Apart from directing the movie, Joe also performed the motion capture for Thanos in the scenes from Avengers: Endgame where Thanos interacted with Nebula due to Josh Brolin’s unavailability when those scenes were shot.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

It had a similar high-end budget of $356–400 million. This was an epic superhero drama that received praise for its direction, acting, musical score, action sequences, and storyline that its culminated the 22-film story. The much-awaited film surpassed Infinity War’s gross earnings in just 11 days and earned $2.798 billion worldwide, breaking numerous box office records.

Cherry (2021)

After their superhero flicks, Russoo brothers directed Cherry starring Tom Holland, who is college dropout turned army medic in Iraq. But after returning from the war with PTSD, his life spirals into drugs and crime.

