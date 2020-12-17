Happy Birthday John Abraham: A Tour of the Dashing Actor’s Fitness Profile

One of the fittest actors in Bollywood, John Abraham turns 48 today. The model-turned-actor has maintained his powerful muscular physique over the decades. Calling this vegetarian star a gym god would not be an overstatement. With a physique to die for and a super charming smile, John is a heartthrob and an inspiration for all fitness enthusiasts.

Rigorous workouts and a strict diet plan are some of the attributes that keeps this talented actor going. While he was a well-known model in his days, he has tasted some success through his work in films too.

John’s social media feed is packed with workout videos and pictures which is great in giving everyone brand new goals.

Let’s celebrate this super-fit star’s birthday by taking a look at some of his most breathtaking fitness moments on social media:

John shares a jaw-dropping photo of his shirtless self in this one. He wrote, “The best photoshop that you can do for your body is in the gym. Stay fit!! Love - John Abraham. #Perseverance #Ripped #Shredded #Motivation #TrainTillYouDrop #FitnessIsMyReligion”

He sweeps his female fans off their feet with his beach body and his tough bodybuilder look. Here, John gives another mega dose of fitness inspiration and wrote, “Time for some #Force2 action!!!”

The actor believes that one cannot build a complete physique without a strong foundation. He said “Make a commitment, not an excuse and ensure your legs provide pillars for power.” He captioned the in-gym stills as, “No rest for the weary. #riseandgrind #beastmode #gym #fitness”

In this picture, John makes for an utterly stunning frame. He looks fit and fabulous as he sweats it out in the gym.

Here he makes sure to keep up with his early morning workout routines without any excuses. He captioned the post as, “11.30 pm last night crashed on a 1000cc motorcycle... 7.30 am this morning back to workouts ... NO EXCUSES !!!”

On the work front, John will be next seen in Attack with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh and Satyameva Jayate 2 opposite Divya Khosla Kumar.