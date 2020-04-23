MOVIES

Happy Birthday John Cena: 5 Instagram Posts That Prove His Love for Bollywood is Real

John Cena in F9

John Cena in F9

WWE star and Hollywood actor John Cena is loved by people across the world and he enjoys a massive fan following in India too.

WWE Superstar John Cena turns a year older today. The 43-year-old wrestler is not only the face of WWE but is also an actor, rapper, and TV presenter. From a glance at his social media accounts, one can easily come to know that the ace wrestler is a fan of Bollywood celebrities.

On the occasion of his birthday here is a look at 5 celebrities whose photo he has shared on his Instagram profile:

Shah Rukh Khan

The wrestler quite often shares the pictures of King Khan. Usually, these pictures are quote images of the ace actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput

In the picture shared by Cena, Sushant can be seen standing on a road while sporting army pants.

Ranveer Singh

Seems like even the WWE superstar is fond of Ranveer’s fashion statements. In the snap, one can see the Bajirao Mastani actor sporting a multi-coloured checkered and patterned shirt with a pair of fancy sunglasses.

Aamir Khan

This time, Cena had decided to submit a picture of Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist (Aamir Khan) on his timeline. In the snap, Aamir is wearing a red coloured vest and has spiked hair. He is also pointing his finger towards the camera.

Shilpa Shetty

Cena tried to be a bit goofy with Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra. He photoshopped the image in a way that Shilpa’s face has been superimposed on iconic wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin. On the top of the photo, Cena had put the text that read, “STONE COLD SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (sic)."

